Citing the financial burdens imposed on residents by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater East Texas Community Action Program is pushing its rent and energy assistance programs to people in the region.
“We are making a special effort to reach people who have never applied,” said Teresa Land, division director for GETCAP. “Households may be facing disconnections or service interruptions and assistance is possible.”
Funds are available to qualifying residents to help cover the costs of utility bills and rent for multiple months, in part thanks to federal grant money made available to the organization.
“COVID-19 has caused some individuals to get behind on rent and bills,” Land said. “Funding may be available to help these households recover with multiple months of assistance.”
The programs are among the core offerings for GETCAP, and have been available to the public for years, but the spikes in unemployment caused by the pandemic earlier this year have made the Nacogdoches-based organization push harder for residents to apply to them.
The Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program and money from the federal Community Service Block Grant are the cornerstones of the rental-assistance initiative.
“Historically rental assistance has been extremely limited in rural East Texas,” said Karen Swenson, the executive director of the organization. “This combination of funding is a great opportunity for those who are struggling to pay rent to get needed assistance.”
Eligibility for the rental assistance funds is based on household income and other circumstances that are evaluated by GETCAP staff members.
GETCAP’s energy assistance offerings are backed by federal money that comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low-income Energy Assistance Program. It’s targeted toward elderly, disabled and working-poor residents, and eligibility is determined “based on household income, citizenship and circumstances.”
The program can help residents catch up on overdue bills and cover the costs of heating and cooling their homes.
Applying for energy-assistance funding can be done online at get-cap.org and over the phone without a face-to-face meeting. Appointments can be made by calling 720-7474.
To apply for rental assistance, call (800)-621-5746 or 585-7220. Those interested can also email civory@get-cap.org or tland@get-cap.org for more information.
“The economy is struggling and households are hurting,” Swenson said. “We encourage individuals to apply quickly so that determining eligibility can begin.”
GETCAP also offers case management and job retraining programs that residents affected by layoffs and business closures as a result of the pandemic can take advantage of.
“This could be an opportunity for assistance to truly change lives,” Land said.
