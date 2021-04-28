Deep East Texas residents over the age of 18 can get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at 205 Shands Drive.
Though vaccines are generally free nationwide, a press release by the Angelina County & Cities Health District reminds locals of this fact.
Those interested can register for their initial vaccine at etxcovidvaccine.com or call the Coronavirus Call Center at 630-8500 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
People who have received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center should expect to get their second shot at the same place. The date for that shot will be listed on the card given at the time of the first shot, the release said.
“You should receive an email or text to pre-register for a time slot, and you will receive a new QR code and appointment time,” the release stated.
“You can attend the second dose shot clinic without pre-registering, but the process may be slower. Please bring your vaccination card.”
The average time from check-in to departure is 30 minutes and masks are required during the entire process. The release also advises wearing a short-sleeved shirt or something easy to show the upper arm where the vaccine will be administered.
