The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees voted to move the fall start date to Aug. 24, to increase the amount of contribution to teacher/staff insurance and not to give raises this year at its regular meeting on Thursday.
LISD administrators presented three calendar options for the board to choose from — the previous current start date on Aug. 13, a start date of Aug. 24 and a start date of Aug. 31.
The board voted for Plan A with the teacher start date of Aug. 10, the student start date of Aug. 24 and the last student day of May 27 with the understanding that if circumstances change, they can change the calendar again.
Board president Scott Skelton said he thinks the situation is exceedingly fluid, and the board will be listening to medical professionals daily and reviewing the data to make sure the Aug. 24 start date is the best course of action as the weeks go on.
“We can’t today make a decision that data two weeks from now would be foolish,” Skelton said. “We have to make a decision today based on the data we have.”
Board member Kristi Gay said she has been speaking with a number of medical professionals since the work session on Tuesday, and the general comment was that the situation is becoming increasingly concerning and they expect it to become worse as cases increase and hospital beds and ventilators become more and more occupied.
Superintendent Lynn Torres said the district could also opt to begin the year entirely virtually if it came to that. With that option, the district could stick with the Aug. 24 date but delay when the students were back on campus physically.
Torres also said the district will be closely monitoring feedback from parents and sign-ups for on-campus and the virtual learning academy as the 15-page document comes out tomorrow.
“I think a date helps us get teachers back into the building to be working on preparing for this and being trained for this because some of our teachers are more adept at it,” Torres said. “There is an option to alter the delivery and not necessarily the date.”
Board member Matt Knight commented that both options to move the start date provided teachers with three additional days of training.
The board voted 4-2 with members Don Mulbach and Allyson Langston against to raise the district’s contribution to staff insurance to $300 and not to provide raises this year.
Skelton said some new tax rate calculations and a long discussion during the work session on Tuesday found that the district’s available funds were lowered by approximately $500,000.
“That thinned things up a bit, and we have some things we want to focus on, I think,” Skelton said.
Knight made the motion to raise the district’s insurance contribution and not to provide raises.
“This is coming on the heels after a year that we approved a budget that gave raises for professional and nonprofessional staff between 5% and 14%,” Knight said. “This is coming on the heels of a year where we were able to give well above and beyond what was required by us from the state of Texas, according to House Bill 3.
“So I’m going to make a motion that this year we focus on making sure that our insurance premiums are equitable.”
For the last 20 years, the district has given a different amount for different employees whether or not they are on the employee-only or the family plan, and that has not been equitable, he said.
Skelton also noted that the world is entering into a time where the board feels fairly conservative about finances as the economy enters into a recession and the world is continuing to fight a pandemic.
“We’ve got a pandemic on our hands, and we want to make sure this district has the necessary funds to move forward should the state come back and cut our legs out from under us, as they have been known to do in the past,” Skelton said.
The board also approved the purchase of a $20,000 plot of land at 507 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to expand parking at Garrett Primary School.
The board also approved an order of election for the Nov. 3 trustee election. Torres said the district and the city of Lufkin have decided to join Angelina County so there will be one fluid ballot, meaning the county will be responsible for election judges, the entities will split the cost and the candidates will be invited back to redraw for position on the ballot.
The board also voted to name Angelina County Tax Assessor Collector Billie Page as the tax assessor collector to calculate tax rates for the district. This was per new legislation from 2019 requiring all districts to do so.
The board took no action and tabled the motion to approve manuals related to the Lufkin ISD Gifted and Talented Services as required by House Bill 3. This comes after discussion in the Tuesday work session regarding a lengthy disciplinary process detailed in the current manual.
Torres also said construction is moving ahead on the bond projects. Some of Lufkin Middle School is now demolished, and the construction company is on site.
Mulbach made a final comment before the meeting was adjourned. He said the district is blessed to have the staff it does and said a thank you for the hard work made during this pandemic.
“All of the Zoom meetings and changes from TEA and preparing for safely opening the schools — Mrs. Torres, your group has done a fantastic job, and I appreciate those efforts,” he said.
Torres seconded the assertion and said she wouldn’t want to go through this with any other team than the one she has, including the board.
