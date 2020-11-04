Recently, a misguided friend told me that requiring citizens to wear a mask in public was unconstitutional. I immediately cited a list of limitations on a totally laissez-faire existence that were for the public good, e.g. traffic signs, speed limits, the use of restrooms, etc.
Perhaps my most convincing example was an experience when we first acquired our ranch and had several points of contention with a property owner in a tiny lot surrounded by our 61-acre ranch. His pit bull was very threatening. We did not object that he was using our well as his sole water source, but did not like that whenever he flushed his toilet, it bubbled under the fence over our well.
Gifting him one of our golden retriever puppies to replace his pit bull was relatively easy. Convincing him to dig his own well, and more importantly, to install an anaerobic septic system rather than a traditional drainage field emptying onto and running down Oakdale Loop took some convincing and a phone call to Polk County authorities, but now his well-irrigated yard is nourished, beautiful and verdant, and we have not had to drink an effluent from his family sewage.
In the most recent consensus statement from the CDC, it is not surprising that the most important means of acquiring COVID-19 is through an invisible aerosol of viral particles, i.e. not the droplets that transmit the common cold, annual influenza or the 1918-19 Spanish influenza that killed twice as many patients worldwide as WWI. Transmission is highest in certain “hot spots,” certainly with a spread greater than the standard 6 feet in densely populated indoor areas with poor ventilation and people who are either not wearing an adequate facial covering or wearing it improperly.
Such high concentrations of COVID-19 we might expect to see in Walmart, where, in a study that I did, one third of customers were wearing no mask at all and half of the employees were wearing it improperly, e.g. over the mouth only, or simply around the neck! It should be cringeworthy to all that such hotbeds of COVID-19 are perhaps even more hazardous than the neighbor’s cesspool that poured freely over and into our water well.
Lacking the authority to provide the free-of-charge in-service education to Walmart employees that I have repeatedly offered the general manager, I have written to their corporate headquarters, the Texas governor and a dozen other leaders, but with nary a response. Step No. 3 in my personal crusade is to try to convince ordinary citizens like you readers to follow my lead.
For starters, if a Walmart employee leaves his nose uncovered, simply ask him if he is an “obligate mouth breather.” He will have have no idea what you are talking about, will start to fidget with his mask and may even tell you it is none of your business. Then tell him he might just as well “wear the mask around his neck!” I guarantee that the next day when he sees you approaching he will be wearing his mask appropriately.
Success! Recruit all your friends in the “Mask Militia.”
Ronald Tolls, DTM&H (London), FACS Colonel, MC US Army (ret)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.