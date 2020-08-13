Pineywoods Community Academy celebrated its first day of school since March on Wednesday with pre-K through second-graders back on campus in-person and middle school and high school students participating online.
The line of cars wrapped around the school and parents ushered their kids out the door issuing messages of "I love you" and "Be good to your teacher."
Blanca Gonzalez said she was just as excited as her kids to get them back to school.
"They've been locked up since March, and they're ready to go back," Gonzalez said.
Eddy and Gina Gonzalez said they were excited for school because they loved every subject.
Gene Hazell said his 4-year-old daughter Evie was very excited for the first day and he didn't have any apprehensions about the start of school.
"This is my ninth one, so we're used to it," Gene said.
Director of Schools Ken Vaughn said he has never seen so many happy parents.
"They are so excited about their kids being back to normal," Vaughn said.
He said the parents appreciate the school's plan to keep kids safe during the pandemic, and a lot of the younger kids are wearing masks as their parents train them.
Seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher Jennifer Vasquez also celebrated a first day with her son in the elementary school while also introducing herself to her classes on their first virtual "welcome" day.
The students logged in at assigned times in Google Meet meetings with an assigned homeroom teacher. Students had a chance to access their schedules, Google Classroom codes and introduce themselves to the online format. Instruction will begin today.
"Every teacher has a set of students, and we have our homeroom Google Classroom page," Vasquez said. "We've told them, you're going to have your core classes, but you're also going to have your homeroom Google Classroom page. This will be the place where if you or parents have any questions, instead of having to reach out to different teachers, reach out to your homeroom teacher, and the teacher will either answer that for you or find the answer for you."
When the students arrive on campus, they will be required to wear masks, she said. Vasquez also will wear a mask and will put a face shield on when she approaches a student closer than 6 feet.
"If we are anxious whatsoever, I can just imagine what they're feeling," Vasquez said. "Ultimately, it's to keep them safe and reassure them that they will be fine and whatever precautionary measures that need to be taken will be taken and followed."
Biology and environmental sciences teacher Brooke Bentley said the teachers have been preparing since March because they knew they wouldn't be coming back to school.
"I've spent a lot of my time organizing my papers and finding what I know worked and how I can use my favorite lessons online," Bentley said. "I've been doing a lot of clicking. You just try it out, lots of installing this and adding that and seeing what catches."
She said she wanted to make it as simple for the students to navigate as possible while still providing a quality education.
High school students who opted for the in-person experience will be returning on Aug. 24, and Bentley said her room has just about enough space to spread students out 6 feet.
At this point, she said it seemed as though her classes were split about 50/50 on in-person and remote learning.
"I'm ready to see them," Bentley said. "I feel like that's where we thrive. That's what we're used to — looking at these kids and getting to know them face-to-face. That's one thing I'm going to have to work on — building those relationships with them through the computer for a little while."
