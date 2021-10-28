Moderna vaccines may be available at the Angelina County & Cities Health District for children between the ages of 5 and 11 as soon as “Wednesday or Thursday next week,” administrator Sharon Shaw said Wednesday.
“Right now, ACCHD is the only place in Angelina County that’s going to be doing kids,” Shaw said. “CVS and Walgreens haven’t gotten their corporate orders yet and they may, but right now most of our other pharmacies don’t have the ability to wrangle a 5- or a 6-year-old out in the pharmacy.”
She said there needs to be a room or space where children can receive the vaccine.
There have been 74,321 vaccine doses administered in the county, the Texas Department of State Health Services data shows. There are 35,546 people fully vaccinated, 39,991 people with at least one dose and 1,611 people who have received boosters.
There have been 1,231 vaccine doses administered to the youngest group currently counted by the state, those between the ages of 12 and 15.
Regional data provided by the health district shows a decline in COVID-19 cases after the recent wave in September.
Regionally, Deep East Texas saw more than 10,000 cases the week of Sept. 6, a trend that would last until the week of Sept. 20. There were, in comparison, 1,291 cases reported the week of Oct. 25.
“I’m excited to show this graph rather than the others that showed the 10,000 range,” Shaw said about the data.
The graph begins in February, when the region was still working out the vaccine distributions, Shaw said. The number of new reported cases dropped into the hundreds for the region from March to the middle of July. The latest wave began in late July and began to decline in mid-September.
“Right now we’re down to about 1,300 cases a week in our area,” Shaw said. “The thing to remember about cases, self tests are not reported — so folks that have gotten the $25 self test aren’t reported. Folks that the husband tests positive and the wife has the same symptoms, she’s not going to get tested so she’s not going to get reported.”
Shaw said children were six times less likely to be reported because they are often asymptomatic, and if an adult tests positive they may not have their four children tested. She believes the number of ill could be as much as six times higher than is currently reported.
Angelina County has had 13,731 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest health district update provided as of Oct. 25. That included 6,724 positive cases and 7,007 probable cases. This is an increase of 66 cases since the last report posted on Oct. 18.
Additionally, there have been 14 fatalities reported by the state between Oct. 19 -27. There have been 403 total fatalities since the start of the pandemic.
The state estimates Angelina County has 255 active cases and 13,073 recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.