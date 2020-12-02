The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported nearly 200 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon.
They reported 73 new positives and 110 new probable cases, bringing the new infection total to 183 people. The health district lists 3,754 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Texas Department of State Health Services listed no new deaths, but did list 2,641 positive cases and 24 new active cases as of Tuesday night. However, their active case numbers do not include probable cases, which are only tracked by local entities and the state’s data is usually delayed compared to locally produced data.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district.
The city of Lufkin recently announced free testing at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Those wishing to attend need to pre-register at honumg.info/LufkinCenter.
The state also listed 2,318 estimated recoveries. This data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council hospital summary was not updated from Tuesday’s report. However, the organization says the covid census is at 23.26% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals.
There were 34 covid patients in general isolation and 16 in the intensive care unit on Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations is rising and beginning to reach the same levels as it did during the July peak.
Shaw said Tuesday that she does not believe the county has reached its second peak yet. But she believes the spread in Angelina County is widespread and uncontrolled as it was in Mid-July and early August.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 255 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 57 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Wednesday morning. The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 39 recovered offender cases, four active employee cases and 16 recovered employee cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,184,250 confirmed cases, 21,549 fatalities and 976,517 estimated recoveries. They estimate 188,984 active cases, with 15,182 new cases and 170 new fatalities Tuesday.
State data shows the number of new daily cases rising nearly 5,000 cases higher than the peak in July. Fatalities have not reached the same peak in the same time.
Texas schools haven’t posted an update since Nov. 15 but the DSHS website said to expect one the week of Nov. 30.
