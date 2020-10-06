The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many a hiccup during its reign in the country, but one group of people may be more affected than the majority of the population realizes.
Audiological Services recognized this problem and went to work to fix it. Dr. Leah Guempel, owner of the practice, said wearing clear masks around her patients eases the burden that masks place on their ability to communicate.
"It's hard enough for them to hear, so then you put a mask on and it not only decreases the volume of the sound but it also takes away the ability to see people's lips," Guempel said.
A mask can decrease the volume of speech anywhere from 3-12 decibels, so for a person who is already hard of hearing, reading lips becomes imperative.
"Everyone relies a lot on speech reading and things like that, but especially people with hearing impairment," she said. "At least now with the clear masks they can see our lips, and we can bring that portion back."
The clear masks were already in existence before the pandemic, but the demand for them has highly increased. Guempel said the office is using store-bought and homemade masks.
Almost 1 in 20 Americans — roughly 10 million people — are deaf, according to the Survey of Income and Program Participation, and more than 35 million Americans suffer from hearing loss, according to a 2008 MarkeTrak survey.
Beyond obtaining the clear masks if possible, Guempel said people in the community could make an effort to get the attention of those with hearing impairments and speaking a little more slowly.
"You can raise your voice a little bit, but you don't want to yell at them," Guempel said. "That's not what it's about. It's about talking a little slower and making sure you get their attention so they know you're speaking to them."
Guemple recently purchased Audiological Services from Dr. Sally E. Muhlbach. Guemple is from small town South Louisiana and owns two other practices in Central Texas.
"We saw this practice and thought it was a great place to be," she said. "We enjoy the community, we enjoy the staff here and we have a family house not that far. We decided it would be a good purchase, area and place to be."
She said she is excited to get out and about in the community and to get to know everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.