The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday listed 731 active cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County with 112 fatalities, which includes five new fatalities since Wednesday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council says Angelina County has a case fatality rate of 3.7% — .1% lower than Wednesday but they listed local fatalities at 108 rather than the 112 reported by the state.
Angelina County & Cities Health District reported another nearly 200 new positive and probable COVID-19 cases on Saturday afternoon. There were 135 new positives and 62 new probable cases.
Year-to-date there have been 3,022 positive and 1,392 probable cases. They list 4,414 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Other than fatalities, state data is usually delayed compared to local data.
The state reported 2,887 positive cases and an estimated 3,374 recoveries as of Saturday afternoon. On Dec. 11 they began reporting probable cases, saying there were 1,330 of them.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows hospitalizations nearing the same rate as the peak between July and September.
That same data shows the COVID hospital census is at 22.52% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals. There were 35 COVID patients in general isolation and 15 in the intensive care unit on Friday.
Their data shows six new hospitalizations on both Thursday and Friday. Saturday numbers were not reported by SETRAC at the time of publishing.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 261 recovered offender cases, two active employee cases and 58 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Saturday. The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 41 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 19 recovered employee cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,321,578 confirmed cases, 142,784 probable cases, 23,800 fatalities and 1,167,975 estimated recoveries. They estimate 259,129 active cases, with 13,254 new positive cases, 2,564 new probable cases and 235 new fatalities on Saturday. The website says their fatality data is incomplete and that daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed for those days.
New school data from a report ending on Dec. 6 has:
■ Lufkin ISD data showing 28 new student and 28 new staff cases in that time frame. They list 112 total student cases and 69 total staff cases with four infections coming from on campus, 75 from off campus and 102 from an unknown origin.
■ Diboll ISD data showing 22 new student cases and nine new staff cases in that time frame. They also list 47 total student cases and 19 total staff cases with three infections coming from on campus, 21 from off campus and 42 from an unknown origin.
■ Hudson ISD data showing no new student but two new staff cases in that time frame. They list 48 total student cases and 10 total staff cases with no infections coming from on campus, 47 from off campus and nine from an unknown origin.
■ Huntington ISD data showing no new student but two new staff cases in that time frame. They list five total student cases and nine total staff cases with no infections coming from on campus and 14 from off campus.
■ Zavalla ISD data showing no new student or staff cases in that time frame. They also list no student cases, but they do list three total staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
■ Central ISD data showing no new student or staff cases in that time frame. They also list no student cases, but they do list eight total staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy data showing no new student cases but one new staff cases in that time frame. They also list no student cases, but they do list six staff cases with one coming from off campus and two from an unknown origin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.