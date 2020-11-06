To a cool, crisp breeze, East Texans came out to support local businesses and the Angelina County Farmers Market at the first Bakers Showcase Thursday evening.
Walking up to the entrance, the smell of sweets and spices wafted through as soft lights lit the stalls and open greeting space while acoustic music played.
William and Darla Capps came out to support their mother-in-law, who works with the Keto Couples Kitchen, and to hang out with their kids as a family. Six-year-old McKenzie was having so much fun.
“We’re tasting,” she said with a smile. “I love the chocolate pie. Chocolate’s my favorite.”
William said these events are important for social interaction and supporting local businesses, especially in today’s time.
“It lets people try things without having to buy them so they can figure out what they like and what they don’t like,” Darla said.
Market owner Lynn Bryan said the goal of the event was an opportunity for individuals who don’t like to cook to be able to find local vendors who have good, home-cooked food they can enjoy during the holidays.
“Don’t go buy it from Sam’s or a big box store,” she said. “These are local folks cooking, trying to make a dollar. That’s what’s most important for me — helping local folks get local folks’ stuff.”
Bryan hopes to host another showcase for the Christmas holidays.
Debbie and Brent Cleghorn visited from Palestine. They heard about the event through Facebook and wanted to see what it was all about.
“So far so good,” Brent said. “Looks like there’s a lot of good stuff here.”
“Events like these create interest for your merchants, and it’s fun,” Debbie said.
Andreza Owens came to showcase her business, Seasoned with Grace. Her goal is to showcase alternatives to the traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas baked goods for individuals with food sensitivity or people who want to eat a little healthier while still indulging in something really good.
She showcased raw, nut-based cheesecake with a date and almond crust and a base of cashews and different flavorings like matcha, blue spirulina, pumpkin spice, chocolate, peanut butter and more.
“It’s free of a lot of things, and when people hear that, they think, oh, that’s really healthy, that’s not going to taste good,” Owens said. “But I’ve had so many people who have tasted it and said, ‘That actually tastes really good.’”
“Vegan has a bad connotation, and people think that can’t be tasty, but it’s actually really good and super creamy and good for you.”
Follow Angelina County Farmers Market on Facebook for updates on the next events.
