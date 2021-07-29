The Texas Department of State Health Services Thursday reported one new fatality in Angelina County from COVID-19 from July 23. There have been 289 fatalities in the county in the last 19 months.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 33 new positive and eight new probable cases Thursday evening. There have been 177 new cases in the last seven days, according to the health district.
Altogether, the health district said there have been 5,113 positive and 3,962 probable COVID-19 infections so far.
The Texas DSHS estimates Angelina County has 276 active cases, up from 233 active cases on Wednesday. The state updated its information on Thursday to match the health district’s Wednesday update.
It estimates 8,469 people in Angelina County have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
The number of hospitalized remained the same from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the Southeast Regional Advisory Council. There were 19 people hospitalized both days, but one patient left the general isolation unit and one joined the intensive care unit.
There were nine people in the ICU and 10 in general isolation on Thursday.
SETRAC and state data show Angelina County is experiencing trends similar to what it saw in July 2020 — the county’s first real infection peak. Fatalities have remained low, not echoing the county’s second large peak around last Christmas and New Year's Eve.
Vaccinations this week have not yet reached 400 people; 912 were vaccinated the week of July 24, according to the DSHS.
There are 27,318 people fully vaccinated in the county, the majority of which are between the ages of 16 and 49 years old with 8,906 people. People between the ages of 50 and 64 have begun to catch up, with 8,179 people vaccinated.
A majority of the vaccinations have gone to women.
Statewide, there were 6,347 new confirmed cases Thursday and 1,876 new probable cases. There were 35 newly reported fatalities.
The state has had 2,628,438 total confirmed cases, 51,984 confirmed fatalities and an estimated 2,928,484 recoveries.
