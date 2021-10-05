Nine Angelina County residents with COVID-19 were reported dead since Sept. 29 by the Texas Department of State Health Services as of Monday.
This is an increase compared to reporting from the week of Sept. 29, where the county saw fewer fatalities reported. A total of 366 county residents have died since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 228 people died in 2021 compared to the 138 people who died in 2020.
“Heart disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease and obesity are all conditions that increase the risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” researchers at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in 2021. “Other factors, including smoking and pregnancy, also increase the risk.”
Angelina County for years has ranked high across the board with most chronic diseases. Angelina County was ranked 182 in the state for health outcomes by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s County Health Rankings in 2020.
The state of Texas produces a health facts profile for each county every few years. The latest one is from 2015.
The county in 2015 saw 871 deaths from all causes. The leading causes were: cancer, killing 166 people; cerebrovascular disease, killing 102 people; and heart disease, killing 196 people. The flu and pneumonia killed 19 people, total.
Other coronavirus-related data indicates hospitalizations related to the virus in Angelina County also have continued to slow. There were 51 people reported to be hospitalized over the weekend by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
That number rose to 53 people in SETRAC’s Monday report.
There were 36 people reported in the intensive care unit Monday, up from the 28 reported Sunday and 30 reported Saturday. There were also 17 people reported in general isolation, down from the 23 reported Sunday and 21 reported Saturday.
The state reported an estimated 830 active coronavirus cases in Angelina County Monday. This, too, is a decrease from reporting over the last few weeks. Recoveries were reported at an estimated 12,107 people.
The number of vaccine doses administered continued to drop for the fifth straight week. There have been 71,038 doses administered, including booster shots, in Angelina County.
There were 34,014 people fully vaccinated, 39,128 people with at least one dose and 683 people who had a booster shot by Monday afternoon.
