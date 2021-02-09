Ronnie Coleman, the vice president of the Diboll ISD board, died Friday in a local hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
He had served on the board for a total of 12 years and nine months, first being elected in May of 2006, then again in May of 2011 where he served continuously until his death.
"Mr. Coleman was a strong supporter of all students and staff at Diboll ISD and was very active in the community," a press release from the district reads. "He will be greatly missed by all within the district and community of Diboll. Please keep the Coleman family in your thoughts and prayers."
Mayor Trey Wilkerson served on the board with Coleman for almost the entirety of his time. Wilkerson said if you've lived in Diboll, you've known Ronnie Coleman.
"Ronnie was a friend to everybody," Wilkerson said. "He was interested in talking to and being around people. He loved people and loved being involved."
Coleman served on the board of the Boys & Girls Club for many years, and service was a large part of his life. Wilkerson said he liked to attend football practices and games and support anything involving kids.
A Facebook post made by the school district announcing Coleman's death illustrated how much the community recognized his involvement in their lives. As of Monday afternoon, it had 500 reactions, nearly 200 comments and nearly 300 shares.
One comment read: "Mr. Coleman was a great man and always a joy to be around. I loved the conversations we had and how he always made me feel like family. Prayers for his beautiful family and he will be greatly missed."
Another reads: "Wow!! So sad to hear. Mr. Coleman was Mr. Diboll to me. He will definitely be missed. Praying for the family."
Yet another reads: "Ronnie was a kind man who loved his family and loved Diboll. Someone said earlier that Ronnie made him feel like family. No truer words ever spoken. Always a smile, always a laugh, always a little sideways glance at something funny. My prayers are with his entire family. May God blanket and cover them with unending peace and comfort! Diboll lost a good man! Rest in Heaven Ronnie!"
Coleman and Andrea Swor, Diboll ISD board member and owner of Pouland's the Everything Store, were lifelong classmates and they also served together on the board.
They graduated from Diboll High School together in 1983, and they remained close with one another and their class. She said Coleman was a kind man who loved his family, his church and his hometown.
"I will always remember the way he loved his family and his church, the way he praised them and talked about them," Swor said.
Coleman loved the Lumberjacks, Swor said. He played on the high school football team in his time and could be routinely seen in his truck watching practice, always supporting the team.
"Once a Lumberjack, always a Lumberjack," she said.
He loved football, he loved the town and he loved the kids, she said. He had a way to reach a child who was having trouble and help them turn around and get better.
"One thing I can remember most is Ronnie was known to go visit students that had been in trouble — trouble in school or not going to school or whatever it might have been — and he would encourage them to be a better person," Swor said. "He was a great mentor to our students."
If it was a Diboll thing, you could count on Ronnie, Wilkerson said. He called on Coleman a number of times to help with things, and he said he will always remember how willing he was to help, regardless of recognition.
One memory in particular that will stick with him was last year when he was running for mayor, and he asked if Coleman would like to have a sign in his yard or if he was worried it might hurt his own race for school board.
"He just sent back a text that said, 'Put the sign in the yard, bro,'" Wilkerson said. "That was Ronnie. If he was your friend and he could help you, he was going to do it, and he wasn't too worried about what it might mean to him. He wanted to help his friends out, and that's just the way he was."
The Coleman family will have a come-and-go public viewing from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center in Diboll. A private family service will follow afterward.
Services are under the direction of Peaceful Rest Mortuary.
Local floral deliveries can be made Friday morning at the civic center or they can be placed with Easy Street Florist in Cleveland.
