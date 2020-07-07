The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is reporting 58 new cases bringing the total positive tests to 985 including the Duncan Unit.
The total number of active cases including the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility in Diboll is 494 as of Tuesday morning.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council is reporting 14 confirmed cases in general isolation and 11 confirmed cases in ICU in Angelina County hospitals.
The health district is reporting 610 positive tests, 225 estimated recovered and nine deaths.
The Duncan Unit is reporting 327 offender cases, 48 employee cases and nine deaths, according to information from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Of those cases, 77 offender cases are active and 202 are recovered and 32 employee cases are active and 16 are recovered.
Additionally, the Duncan Unit has 205 offenders on medical restriction and 77 on medical isolation. Medical restriction means well offenders who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are being restricted for monitoring, and medical isolation means the isolation of offenders whose results are pending or who have tested positive and have not been medically cleared.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 434 COVID-19 cases, an estimated 306 recoveries, 24 deaths and an estimated active case count of 104 as of Sunday.
The health district is also reporting 205 positive COVID-19 tests in Polk County and 114 positive tests in San Augustine County with seven deaths.
As of 10 a.m. the Texas Health and Human Services department reported 200,557 cases, 94,120 estimated active cases, 103,782 estimated recoveries and 2,655 fatalities.
