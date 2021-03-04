An online portal to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Angelina County will launch Monday, according to Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw.
Interested participants can go to ETXcovidvaccine.com. It will only feature Angelina County initially, but Shaw said it will expand to include neighboring counties.
The health district with the Deep East Texas Partnership have worked together since late January, at first to get the county designated a hub, then to create this online portal. Up to this point, health district employees have called each patient individually, Shaw said in previous interviews. This was not time-effective.
Monte Bostwick, president of St. Luke’s Health Memorial, said Tuesday the goal of the portal is to make scheduling vaccinations more accessible.
The call center will remain open for those without internet access or are otherwise incapable of using the online platform. Those who need to can call the Coronavirus Call Center at 630-8500.
The platform was achieved thanks to a donation by the T.L.L. Temple Foundation for $210,000 and an allocation by the Angelina College board of directors for $40,000.
