Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery has submitted his application to opt-in to the state system allowing county judges to reopen bars within their respective counties.
“That’s awesome. It’s about time,” Rumors bar owner Wanda Willis said.
Country Club owner Don Self expressed mixed emotions upon hearing the news.
"All of us at The Country Club are glad to be able to reopen, but I must say that for a lot of us in the 51% bar owners, it is almost too little too late," he said, referring to the many bar owners who switched to a 51% license and started selling food in order to open their doors.
"What has happened to us is so unfair and bankrupted many. I hope that Abbott will not close us down again."
Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said bars could reopen for in-person services at 50% capacity, but required each county to opt-in through the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Lymbery submitted his application after reviewing the state of the county with other local officials, he said.
“There were a bunch of conditions and we had to check them all, but we’re good in Angelina County and we can opt-in,” he said.
“We greatly appreciate the trust Gov. Abbott has placed in the alcoholic beverage industry,” TABC executive director Bentley Nettles said in a press release on Wednesday.
“The governor’s plan offers a path for county judges to reopen multiple business types in their counties, including bars, breweries, distilleries and more. We’re grateful to all of the industry members who have put safety first since the pandemic began. I know countless Texans have eagerly awaited this day.”
The state has identified several counties that do not meet the minimum qualifications of hospitalizations to reopen the bars. Angelina County is not listed as one of them. The Texas Department of State Health Services shows Angelina County remaining below 15% hospitalizations since mid-August.
Lymbery’s application could take somewhere between 24 and 48 hours to be approved, so the ruling has not been finalized here just yet, he said. He is hoping to hear back quickly, he said.
“I’m hoping that (the bars) will open up on Oct. 14, get their employees back to work and generate some income,” Lymbery said.
The Texas Veterans of Foreign War posts responded to Abbott's orders, grateful for the ability to bring veterans back to their facilities.
“The Texas VFW is grateful to our allies and friends in Congress and the Texas Legislature who have heard our concerns and assisted us with reopening our posts,” Dan West, state adjutant/quartermaster for Texas’ Veterans of Foreign Wars, said in a release.
“Frankly, though, it’s a travesty that we were closed at all. The prolonged closure of VFW posts meant that those who served our nation and their families were shut off from the critical services we have been providing for over 100 years. By classifying the close to 300 VFW posts as bars, the state of Texas put our vital veterans’ organizations at risk of permanent closure due to a loss of revenue. It also limited Texas Veterans Service officers’ ability to provide support to Texas veterans for Veterans Administration intake and claims.”
If the county begins to see a spike in cases, and especially hospitalizations, this ruling can be rolled back, Lymbery said. If the county sees hospitalizations reaching above 15% for seven consecutive days, they will be forced to shut everything back down.
As of Thursday, only one of Texas’ largest counties, Denton County, said it would reopen, the Texas Tribune reported Thursday. Harris and Dallas County judges have declined this offer based on the risk level within their communities.
Bars were closed in March when the pandemic first began spreading through the nation. Abbott’s reopening comes with caveats and conditions:
- Bars can reopen at 50% capacity — there were no limits placed on outdoor seating.
- All customers must be seated while eating or drinking.
- Bars must stop serving at 11 p.m. each day.
- All customers and employees must wear masks when social distancing is not possible, except when seated at the bar or to eat or drink.
- All dance floors are closed.
- Bartenders must stay 6 feet from patrons at the bar.
More restrictions can be found at dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/opentexas.aspx.
Additionally, Abbott's orders allow businesses operating at 50% currently to move up to 75% capacity as long as hospitalization rates remain low, the Texas Tribune reported on Wednesday. They must continue to follow social distancing and sanitization guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.