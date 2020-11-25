The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 32 new positive cases and 28 new probable cases in Angelina County Tuesday night.
The total number of cases reported by the health district, including positive and probable, was 3,571. They reported 2,587 positive cases and 984 probables.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical specific antibody in serum, plasma, or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district.
The state reported 2,555 positive cases, 97 fatalities and an estimated 233 active cases — 30 more than last reported — for Angelina County. Those numbers do not include probable cases, according to the state. The state’s data is usually delayed compared to locally produced data.
The state also listed 2,235 estimated recoveries. This data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 patients take up 18.43% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU — six more than on Monday — and 28 confirmed cases in general isolation — three fewer than reported Monday — at local hospitals with nine new cases in total on Tuesday.
The number of new COVID-19 patients has grown significantly per day since Nov. 20. On Nov. 21 there were four new cases, Nov. 22 there were six new cases, Nov. 23 seven new cases. That’s a total of 30 new hospitalizations in the last seven days.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 254 recovered offender cases, four active employee cases and 56 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Wednesday. One inmate is under medical restriction, but the facility is not under lockdown.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit. This is lower than previously reported. Jeremy Desel, director of communications, said this is because the total count includes both presumed and confirmed COVID deaths and some have been taken off the list after further investigation.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 39 recovered offender cases, no active employee cases and 16 recovered employee cases.
There have been 31,678 cumulative positive student cases in Texas Public Schools and 18,742 cumulative staff cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,115,371 confirmed cases, 20,750 fatalities and 927,331 estimated recoveries. They estimate 169,826 active cases, with 13,998 new cases and 162 new fatalities Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.