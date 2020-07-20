The Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Monday explained its reporting methods to clear up confusion regarding local COVID-19 case counts.
The Lufkin Daily News reached out to the TDCJ with some questions regarding fluctuations in the number of COVID-19 active and recovered case counts on the department's online dashboard.
Jeremy Desel, TDCJ director of communications, said the fluctuations occur because the department's dashboard displays active rather than historical data.
"Our tool isn't something you can use to figure out historical numbers," Desel said. "It's not a historical count. It's an active daily count."
One of the reasons the numbers fluctuate is because they reflect inmates who have been transferred to different units, especially hospitals or hospital prison units.
Desel said individual offenders could be transferred multiple times during their treatment, even ending up at a different prison than they were originally stationed.
When the TDCJ originally began posting information on numbers, the department was reporting historical numbers, but people became frustrated because the numbers did not reflect where "sick" people were, he said.
"So we shifted to daily active counts, and now people want historical," Desel said.
He said the TDCJ is essentially the only correctional agency in the country that has done complete asymptomatic mass testing. He said they have tested 140,000 asymptomatic offenders, and they only have 126,000 currently in custody as they move into their second round of testing.
"Long story short, it's complicated," he said.
"Now that we have resumed transfers for programs and we have resumed intake on a limited basis from counties, it's going to be that much more difficult to try to get any of that sort of clarity from the numbers because it just ends up getting more complicated."
On a positive note, Desel said the TDCJ's symptomatic testing has gone down consistently for six weeks, despite the numbers outside of the prisons rising.
"We're trying our best," Desel said. "At the end of the day, we're putting those numbers out publicly by choice. It's not something we're required to do, but we've been doing it since March because it's the right thing to do."
To view the TDCJ's COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/2ODm57o.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.