From my family to yours — Happy New Year.
As we settle in to 2021, I felt it appropriate to begin by giving thanks. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the unique interests of our district, and I would like to express my sincerest gratitude for allowing me to be your voice in Austin for the next two years.
Further, I’d like to thank all those who have shared their thoughts and concerns with me throughout the preceding year so that I have a firsthand understanding of how the events of 2020 impacted so many of you. Your calls, emails and conversations will be used during this upcoming session to make meaningful progress for the state of Texas.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
Amidst rumors in recent weeks that COVID-19 vaccine providers were harboring some of their allocation, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt released the following statement: “All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate health care workers, Texans over the age of 65 and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. No vaccine should be kept in reserve.”
I want to signal my full support of Hellerstedt’s comment that no vaccine should be kept in reserve. Over the last month, my office has worked with state leaders to ensure that rural hospitals and pharmacies receive their fair share of COVID-19 vaccines.
Now, as distribution becomes more widespread, providers across our state must do their part to vaccinate as many Texans as possible. With more vaccinated Texans, we can quickly return to the open and thriving economy that was taken from us last year.
For the most up-to-date information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, such as who is eligible to receive a vaccine or where you can receive the vaccine, please visit: dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.
Finally — the next time we talk, the Texas Legislature will have convened for its 87th legislative session. While this session will look a bit different, with new protocols due to COVID-19, please know that my office will be working tirelessly for you on the issues that matter most, including low taxes, broadband access, jobs, education, health care and economic development.
If you would like to voice your opinion on a specific piece of legislation, please do not hesitate to call, email or come see us in person at the Capitol office.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact our office if we can help you in any way. Our district office may be reached at 634-2762.
