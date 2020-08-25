NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University students returned to class Monday to start the fall semester during a year that has thrown countless and endless challenges at high education institutions. So how did it go?
“Besides a small fire in one of our buildings, COVID-19 and a global pandemic and a Zoom outage affecting many of our classes and two hurricanes, one of which could be a major hurricane, wonderful,” SFA president Scott Gordon told the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.
The university later on Tuesday canceled classes for the rest of the week as Hurricane Laura bears down on the Texas Gulf Coast.
“Beginning noon, Wednesday, Aug. 26, all classes are canceled for the remainder of the week. Classes are expected to resume as scheduled Monday, Aug. 31,” university officials said in a statement.
Despite a day filled with challenges, Gordon remained positive, focusing on steady enrollment that remains comparable to the spring.
“Final numbers won’t be in here for several days, but right now we still remain flat,” he said. “We’re pleased about that considering many universities are seeing double-digit decreases in enrollment.”
The minor fire did not require a response from the university’s firefighters, according to the daily activity log kept by University Police Department.
Beyond the coronavirus pandemic, for which preparations have been underway for months, the Zoom outage had the most widespread, noticeable impact across the SFA campus and beyond.
SFA spent the months-long shutdown expanding infrastructure for distance learning offerings, largely though the videoconference service Zoom. A widespread outage caused problems for students, teachers and professors around the country Monday morning, the day that many colleges, universities and public schools returned to campus for the first time since mid-March. At the height of the problem, more than 15,000 reports of outages were recorded on the website DownDetector, which tracks service interruptions for tech companies and social media sites.
University officials are closely monitoring Hurricane Laura as it intensifies over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to strike the Texas coast late Wednesday or early Thursday. SFA’s emergency management team was to finalize its hurricane response plan Wednesday morning.
Students seemed to be adjusting well to social distancing practices and face-covering requirements meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Gordon said.
“We’re all in this together and we all have to work together. If we do that, I’m sure the best we can our students will remain on campus and will remain as productive members of the community, shopping and dining locally. If we don’t all follow health and safety protocols, that would be in jeopardy,” he said.
