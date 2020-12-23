The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Monday estimated 1,030 active cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County. The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 99 new positive and probable cases.
The state reported two new fatalities since Monday, bringing the total to 130. The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council says Angelina County has a case fatality rate of 4% — this does not include the new fatalities or cases from this week.
The health district reported 39 new positive cases and 60 new probable cases Monday. Year-to-date there have been 3,287 positive and 1,799 probable cases. They list 5,086 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Other than fatalities, state data is usually delayed compared to local data.
The state reported 3,248 positive cases and an estimated 3,827 recoveries as of Tuesday. On Dec. 11 they began reporting probable cases, reporting 1,739 of them Tuesday.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows the number hospitalizations beginning to drop again from a small peak in early December.
That same data shows the COVID hospital census is at 28.11% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals. There were 185 patients in total between the two hospitals. Of those, 36 were COVID patients in general isolation and 16 were in the intensive care unit on Tuesday.
Their data shows five new hospitalizations Monday and seven new patients on Tuesday.
Statewide, there have been 1,431,416 confirmed cases, 181,679 probable cases, 25,606 fatalities and 1,279,296 estimated recoveries. They estimate 275,656 active cases, with 16,607 new positive cases, 3,318 new probable cases and 191 new fatalities on Tuesday.
The website says their fatality data is incomplete and that daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed for those days.
