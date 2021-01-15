Lufkin ISD is hosting a virtual advanced academics event through Jan. 22 in place of its annual Advanced Academics Night for COVID-19 safety precautions.
The event will provide parents and the community with information on the Gifted/Talented program, Early College High School program, Dual Language program, Advanced Placement program, Lufkin Middle School STEM Prep program, Dual Credit Program and the SFA STEM Academy.
Alison Hillis, director of Lufkin ISD advanced academics, said there would normally be face-to-face information sessions available for families at the Advanced Academics Night along with student exhibits showcasing their progress.
“The Advanced Academics Night is really meant to highlight all of the different advanced academic programs our district offers from K-12,” Hillis said. “It’s an all-in-one night where parents can listen to information but then also see kids in action and talk to the kids.”
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that could not happen in exactly the way it has before. This year, the event has been translated to a virtual experience where families can find the information on each of these programs from a link: bit.ly/2LoqGMP.
Through short videos, pictures and informational graphics, slides and PDFs, students and parents can learn about the programs that might be right for them.
“When you hear the information is one thing, but when you see the kids and are able to actually talk to the children and hear what they’re learning and see the skills in practice, then that’s when you become really intrigued and interested in these options that our district has,” Hillis said.
“With COVID, we couldn’t do that this year, but we still wanted to bring something to parents because kids and parents have a lot of decisions to make in terms of education, and when you have all these possibilities, you want to make sure you’re making the best choice for your child based on their needs.”
One way they incorporated aspects from the original event style was through student testimonials. One particularly potent interview that stuck with Hillis was Junior Guillermo Romero.
She said he will be the first Early College High School student to graduate from a postsecondary institute when he graduates high school. He will be the first in his family to graduate from college, a degree that was paid for by the ECHS program, Hillis said.
“I think early college provides a lot of help for a lot of students out there, and it is a great advantage for a lot of students,” Guillermo said in his video.
The information can be crucial for families to help their children decide what pathways to take in their educational journey, Hillis said. For example, many parents who attend this event have children entering kindergarten, and they would be able to see the options available to their child and what their child would be able to gain through that program, as well as how they would qualify.
Older students would be interested in sessions on programs like the Lufkin Middle School STEM Prep Program or some of the high school programs. Hillis said high school is the time when students are beginning to pick a pathway toward a focus subject area for college like science and math or liberal arts or engineering.
“For the 2021-22 school year, we have over 20 AP classes and over 30 Dual Credit classes,” Hillis said. “So I think a lot of parents are interested in what programs, what course options their children have.”
The deadlines for several of these programs are coming up soon, so parents are encouraged to check out the virtual event for more information. Those who sign in also have a chance to win one of three Kindle Fire tablets.
