Getting kids ready to go back to school was tough for many families before COVID-19 hit. But now that need has compounded, as thousands of Angelina County residents are out of work.
The 10th annual Back 2 School Bonanza, organized by the Junior League of Lufkin and assisted by organizations and individuals from across Angelina County, provided some much needed relief to many of those families.
Roxana Venegas recently lost her job but still has to prepare three children for school this year. While this is her fourth year coming to the event, this year it became vital for her.
“Right now, it means a lot,” she said. “I just lost my job recently. So this event means a lot.”
It means less for her to have to spend to have the peace of mind knowing that her children are going to have what they need.
Three thousand backpacks and another three thousand plastic bags filled with essentials for the start of school were piled up in the hallways of the Pitser-Garrison Convention Center on Saturday morning. Congregants of Denman Avenue Baptist Church spent days filling many of them, but it still left days of work for members of the Junior League to get through before Saturday’s event.
“On Wednesday, we stuffed 3,000 backpacks,” Leighanne Hancock, chair of the Back to School Bonanza, said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s really rewarding to see the families come through and know that their kids are getting the things that they need.”
Backpacks, uniforms, shoes, socks, underwear, feminine hygiene supplies and basic hygiene essentials were handed out in a drive-thru system set up on both sides of the convention center. Those who’d pre-registered were able to move through the system quickly and have all they need, while those who hadn’t registered drove past each booth to pick up their essentials.
“We are trying to get students geared up to go back to school,” Hancock said.
“I like to say that this is sort of like one stop shopping for going back to school, but without the price tag. … We’re just trying to get them everything that they might need to go back to school, especially not knowing what the school year is going to look like this year.”
The only things lacking this year were the haircuts and head checks, Hancock said. There wasn’t a way to do it with the drive-thru, but they offered lice kits when they were needed.
While the event usually garners around 400 volunteers, because of COVID-19 there were fewer, Hancock said. However, there was still a massive outpouring of support from many community partners, Kim Graham, president of the Junior League of Lufkin, said.
“We really do have a lot of churches, businesses and organizations represented throughout Angelina County here,” Graham said.
“We couldn’t do it without our community partners. With COVID being the way it is, we’ve had people step up, even with how hot it is outside. We couldn’t do this without all of our community partners.”
Hancock emphasized this note as well, saying that because the event has grown so large, they couldn’t do it without the support of the churches, Love INC., the Lufkin Police Department and so many others who donated their time.
In the event that there are leftovers, the supplies will be taken to different schools and to places like Child Protective Services and CASA who have interactions with kids who may not have had the opportunity to get to what they needed on Saturday.
