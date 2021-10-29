The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Angelina County between Monday and Wednesday in its latest update.
There have been 13,748 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimated Thursday that Angelina County had 253 active and 13,073 recovered coronavirus cases. Its update did not include the new information from the health district.
The state also reported 405 fatalities, up two from Wednesday’s report.
The number of hospitalizations in Angelina County have decreased from the peak late this summer, data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council shows.
There were 22 people with the coronavirus hospitalized in Angelina County, according to SETRAC’s Thursday report — an increase compared to the four previous days of reporting but still less than the 53 reported Oct. 4 by SETRAC.
Despite the decrease in cases, a majority of those hospitalized were in the intensive care unit. On Thursday, there were 18 people reported in the ICU with COVID-19, up from the 15 reported Wednesday, 16 reported Tuesday and 17 reported Monday. It is lower than the 23 reported Oct. 22, though.
The number of people in general isolation has remained between two and six for the last seven days.
Nearly 75,000 doses of one of the three approved vaccines had been administered in Angelina County as of Thursday, according to state data.
This data shows an uptick in the number of doses allocated the week of Oct. 25 and Oct. 18 compared to the lull seen in mid-October. That number coincides with the number of booster shots administered in the past few weeks, though.
There were 2,014 boosters administered in Angelina County by Thursday. The county has 35,644 people fully vaccinated and 40,089 people with at least one dose, the state reports show.
