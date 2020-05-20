Pineywoods Community Academy named Jordan Ha valedictorian and Mehriel Gatus salutatorian for the 2019-20 school year.
Jordan plans to attend Trinity University in San Antonio to major in biology for a career in radiology. He said both of his parents are doctors, and he found an interest in the descriptions of the radiology field.
Mehriel plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to major in exercise science and attend graduate school to become a physical therapist.
“All of my life, I’ve been surrounded by people in the medical field — my mom is a nurse and so is my sister,” Mehriel said. “A lot of my family friends are physical therapists, and I’ve gone out and shadowed them and I thought it was really interesting. I’ve also broken a lot of bones, too, and physical therapy helped me a lot.”
Jordan said as he achieved good grades, he wanted to keep going and learn more. That is what he spent most of his time working toward. As for advice, Jordan said it’s best not to feel bad about the things you have done in the past.
“If you think they are bad, that’s just a sign of growth,” he said.
Family encouragement was a big part of Mehriel’s desire to be successful, she said.
“They’ve always pushed me to be the best I can be at everything, and I’ve always wanted to be successful for them because they moved here from the Philippines to give me and my sister a better future, and I want to give them that,” she said.
Keeping organized helped with being able to manage grades, extracurricular activities and a social life, she said. By identifying her priorities, she was able to balance everything out.
“Just keep working at it and don’t give up,” she said. “It’s best to be well rounded. You can’t forget about one aspect of your life — you can’t forget about the social aspect or the educational part. You kind of just have to blend those two together because that’s what made my high school years enjoyable.”
The pair spent their Tuesday morning recording their speeches for the county’s first hybrid graduation ceremony.
Jordan said he missed seeing his friends and having an actual graduation ceremony, but the virus didn’t uproot too much of his life.
“For once, I kind of miss school,” he said.
Mehriel said she and her friends were surprised they didn’t get to return to school; they kept waiting to go back.
“It was kind of rough. I couldn’t see my friends as much as I used to, and we never got to say our final goodbyes or have our last day of school,” Mehriel said.
As best they can, the friend group has tried to stay connected through this separation, and the fact that the community has been as supportive as it has also helped, she said.
“I think I’ve learned that nothing can be promised,” Mehriel said. “Just live life like it’s the last day because we don’t know what we’ll get tomorrow or in a couple years from now.”
