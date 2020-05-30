DIBOLL — Hayden McLeroy and Justice Ferguson were named valedictorian and salutatorian of the Diboll High School class of 2020.
The pair had a friendly rivalry, and they credit one another for the motivation to stay on the top. They said they knew it had come down to them, but they weren’t sure who would come out ahead.
“We’ve always been really good friends, and we’ve always had competitive minds,” Hayden said.
Hayden plans on attending Lamar University to major in mechanical engineering and math to work at an engineering firm like Space X. He said he has always had a knack for mathematics, and he likes computers, technology and mechanics.
Justice plans on attending the University of Texas at Austin to major in honors economics to become a lawyer. When Justice discovered debate, he learned he had an interest in law and government, he said.
Hayden was involved in sports, National Honor Society, Junior Achievement’s Stock Market Challenge, Model UN and UIL. He said balancing practices and late-night homework was tough, but it took focus.
Justice was involved in debate, tennis, JA Stock Market Challenge and Interact Club while working. He said it was tough to balance everything when first coming into high school, but he said learned to establish priorities about what needed to be done.
“I try not to have regrets,” Justice said. “We’re here now, so I’m thankful to be here and to have everything turned out the way it did.”
Hayden said while he wouldn’t change any of his decisions, he would go back and tell himself to cherish the moments before March 6, their last day in school.
“If I would have known that was going to be our last day, I think I would have appreciated everything else more,” Hayden said.
The coronavirus pandemic impacted both seniors. They each were striving to win state in their respective extracurricular activities, power lifting and discus for Hayden and debate for Justice.
“It’s been tough,” Justice said. “But cherishing the memories and experiences we were able to have led me to be grateful.”
“Everybody hates school, but whenever it gets taken away from you like that, you wish you were back in school,” Hayden said. “The coronavirus has taught everybody to appreciate the things we might not appreciate in the moment, and it’s given us a lot of time to work on ourselves and create new hobbies and better ourselves and other things, too.”
Justice encouraged students striving for the top to persevere because the journey is rough, but the end is worth it. Hayden said it’s important to start early and get on the right path, reminding oneself that there is a purpose to the work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.