A number of Huntington ISD teachers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to superintendent David Flowers.
“I can confirm we have had some teachers test positive for COVID,” he said. “Parents and staff received notice of a positive case on the respective campus.”
Flowers said the district will be following its return-to-instruction plan and will be continuing its safety protocols and cleaning plan as well as following TEA guidelines.
COVID cases have been increasing throughout the county; there have been 419 cases in the last seven days, with 5,486 positive cases and 4,719 probable cases.
According to numbers by the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 24 new confirmed cases in Angelina County as of Wednesday afternoon, with 119 new probable cases. The last fatality was last week.
Meanwhile, the amount of people hospitalized as of Tuesday showed the same numbers as Monday, with 33 people infected with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit and 27 people in general isolation, according to data released by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
COVID-19 patients make up 27.03% of the hospital’s census.
As the county sees cases rising, the number of 12-15-year-olds vaccinated continues to grow, according to the DSHS. There were 28,442 people fully vaccinated as of Wednesday afternoon. Of those, 367 12- to 15-year-olds were fully vaccinated and 1,005 have received one dose, as opposed to 977 on Monday.
There were 9,490 16- to 49-year-olds fully vaccinated and 12,667 with at least one dose, which continues to be the age group with the largest number of people who have been vaccinated.
So far this week, there have been 244 vaccines administered. There was a total of 1,620 for the week of Aug. 9-15. A total of 60,342 doses have been administered countywide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.