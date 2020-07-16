The sports landscape has been a rough one over the past few months. From professional sports leagues delaying seasons to bigger colleges canceling various programs all together, nothing seems to surprise us when it comes to these types of decisions.
However, one decision earlier this week hit close to home. On Monday afternoon the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association announced fall sports would be moved to the spring, giving programs a chance to prepare for the year while delaying an ultimate decision on how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic with the hopes of a calmer environment.
It seemed like the right decision for junior college programs that obviously aren’t working with the same types of budgets as major colleges.
It didn’t take long for our own junior college to respond.
Angelina College didn’t follow that lead, instead opting on Tuesday to shut down all athletic programs for the 2020-21 academic school year.
Each of their six sports (men’s and women’s basketball and soccer, baseball and softball) would be forced to take a season off.
The timing is tough. In mid-summer, almost all coaches like to have a pretty good idea of the composition of their roster.
That leaves the majority of Angelina College’s student-athletes with limited options in terms of finding a new athletic home.
Angelina College president Michael Simon said the college is working toward allocating funds to ensure those athletes currently on scholarship are still able to remain enrolled at AC if they choose to do so.
If that happens, that would be good news for the AC athletes there to get an education.
However, the truth is the majority of those student-athletes simply wouldn’t be at AC if it weren’t for the athletic program.
Instead of making a few final tweaks, AC coaches are now walking a tight rope — doing everything to help the players who trust them make their next decision while making sure their program isn’t completely decimated.
In Nacogdoches, SFA is expecting their programs to take a hit simply for being banned from the postseason for a year.
Just imagine what happens to a program without a season. On a much larger scale, and for vastly different reasons, SMU’s football program lost a season. It took them a decade to recover.
The good news is the AC coaching staff is one of the few that might be able to take on this seemingly impossible challenge.
Wade, a first-time head coach, quickly turned the men’s basketball program into one of the standard bearers in a loaded conference, while Coleman is coming off what is easily the best two-year stretch of women’s basketball in the program’s history.
The softball program is only a few years removed from a national championship and a national runner-up, while Stewart is waiting to make his imprint on the soccer field.
This is the time when those coaches were looking to build their momentum. Instead they’re scrambling just to keep their heads above water.
Simon and the AC administration said there was simply no other option.
These are difficult times unlike any we’ve seen before and schools across the nation are being forced to make some tough calls. AC was no different.
However, the timing seems a little off.
The wheels were obviously in motion well before Tuesday, but it appears the official call came within a few hours of the NJCAA’s decision to postpone athletics.
When athletes thought they had the timetable for resuming, or starting, their collegiate careers, they instead learned they were in an uphill battle simply to keep going.
We don’t think it’s intentional, but if sports were going to be called off, couldn’t they have been canceled earlier, when student-athletes would have had a few more options?
Or if the move wasn’t predominantly a financial one, couldn’t they have waited until later in the fall?
We’re hoping AC can find a way through this once they finally hit the playing field for the 2021-22 season.
But the timing makes it an uphill climb, and that’s a tough pill to swallow for fans, coaches and players from Angelina College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.