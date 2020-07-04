While nothing good can be said about COVID-19 itself, it has served as a reminder for many to look to their community for the small and happy moments.
Many Lufkin parents have been working from home for their own safety and to keep an eye on young kids, especially after the schools shut down when the virus first began growing in Lufkin. In an attempt to provide some entertainment, many households across town began putting out teddy bears so the kids could “go on a bear hunt” while out on their regular — and much needed — walks.
Kathy Riley didn’t realize how big of a hit her Bear would be when she first started. She was just doing it to be a part of the community and to give the kids something fun to look forward to.
Now, Bear, his family and even his little girlfriend Betsie are providing some comfort and delight as they move through their little lives that are played out on Riley’s front lawn.
“The kids just get the biggest kick out of it,” she said. “I was going to only do it for a little while but the kids love it so much so I’m just going to keep going with these different ideas.”
Bear is three feet tall and can be found doing just about anything, depending on the day. Mama Bear wears an old-fashioned bonnet and Sister Bear can be seen with her hair in ponytails.
When everybody was struggling to find toilet paper, Bear went out on his own hunt for some Charmin. It took quite a while and he tried everything, even a crystal ball, to find himself some toilet paper.
One kid on the street lent Bear their car so he could drive to the store. It was a rainy day when he finally found some Charmin, but he sat on a toilet with a little sign saying “Finally.”
Betsie is new to the neighborhood and she and Bear are building a relationship, Riley said. They’ve been spotted holding hands and getting to know each other for a little while. The relationship is still new, but Riley can’t help but think there may be some wedding bells in the future.
“Yesterday he was sitting on a bench with his arm around her,” Riley said on Thursday. “They’ve got to date a while, though.”
Riley said that families will come from throughout the Crown Colony neighborhood to check in on Bear. She has also been posting pictures online so her friends can check in daily, even if they can’t drive past. She plans to do this as long as she can come up with new ideas and keep the kids entertained.
Riley promised a special set up today in celebration of Independence Day. Those interested in seeing what Bear is up to should go on a bear hunt in Crown Colony.
