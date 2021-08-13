I spent more than 40 years in public education, 23 of those years in service to the children of Lufkin ISD. I always understood that my No. 1 priority was to keep the children with whom I was charged safe from harm. In fact, every educator in Texas worth their salt has that same understanding. As a result of that understanding, I am absolutely baffled by Gov. Greg Abbott’s Order No. 38, which forbids schools from requiring masks to be worn at the schoolhouse.
I cannot understand why he would take away any tool schools may have at their disposal to prevent the spread of this terrible plague of COVID-19 variant. He and his education commissioner, Mike Morath, have used the statistics about last year’s low transmission rate at schoolhouses as a primary reason to forbid masks. The statistics are accurate, but guess what tool schools used to combat high infection rates. Yep, you guessed it. Masks.
Now we also learn that contact tracing is no longer required and parents may not even be aware their child was exposed at school. Not all schools will have the need to mask, if their infection rate is low in their school districts. But at least make the tool available to those districts with high infection rates. Those kinds of decisions should be made at the district level by local school boards and administrators.
I applaud the districts that have decided to defy the order to protect their children. It is especially critical for those elementary kids that may not yet take the vaccine. Parents want to send their children back to school because it is where they learn best but they also want them to be safe while there.
And finally, I want the governor to know that I have five school-age grandkids all in public schools in Lufkin, four under the age of 12. For them, or any child, to contract this virus at school would be the absolute result of child neglect, caused by your Order No. 38.
Please listen to your educators that are on the front line and protect your teachers and children. Undo the bone-headed order.
