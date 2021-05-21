Members of the local health care community celebrated the year of hard work over a year of a world-altering pandemic while new infections and deaths have plummeted in recent weeks.
A luncheon held at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center allowed the crowd of vaccinated health care workers, administrators and volunteers to let their masks down and relax. Laughter bubbled from random tables while people chowed down on Brookshire Brothers burgers.
Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw joined in, but she also took the time to make special thanks to friends and colleagues who went above and beyond to slow the spread.
Angelina County’s first case hit around mid-March 2020; while the pandemic would take a few weeks to truly grab hold of the community, it sickened more than 8,000 people and killed 280, according to state data. Statewide, it sickened 2.5 million people and killed more than 50,000. There were 52 newly reported fatalities statewide on Thursday.
It wasn’t but a few months ago that number was in the hundreds.
In tears, Shaw expressed her gratitude for health district employees and pointed to close friends who stepped up in a time of need: Patricia Jones and Jane Ainsworth; Ainsworth subsequently pointed to Sally Alvis, who also stepped in.
The four, in coordination with the community’s leaders, got the vaccine clinics up and running and proceeded to vaccinate more than 30,000 individuals across Angelina County thanks to the help of countless nurses and volunteers.
The oldest person vaccinated in Angelina County was 97 years old, Shaw said. Their biggest inoculation day put 1,329 shots in arms within six hours, she said.
In the future, Shaw said citizens can look forward to pediatric clinics at the convention center to vaccinate children.
