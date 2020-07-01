After the recent spikes in coronavirus cases in Texas, Hudson ISD has changed its plans from an in-person graduation to a hybrid model for the class of 2020.
“Today (June 26), our Texas governor enacted immediate changes leading us to believe that the reality of having an indoor, normal graduation and even an outdoor graduation would be nearly impossible,” Superintendent Donny Webb said in a statement to parents. “This is not what your Hudson administrators and staff wanted to be faced with at this time. However, due to the upcoming date of July 18, we are having to make some difficult decisions and make the best of what we are dealing with.”
Webb said administrators believed it was practical to delay graduation until later in the summer in order to hold an in-person, indoor ceremony based on the information available in late spring.
However, the uptick in cases and governor's orders changed that.
Instead, the plan is to have a hybrid graduation ceremony in the Hudson Auditorium.
Seniors will cross the stage and receive their diploma on video with a maximum of six guests/family members in attendance. Seven graduates plus their guests will be allowed in the auditorium at one time.
“This is certainly not the news that any of us wanted to hear, but I believe that we all probably expected such a decision based on the pandemic at this time,” Webb said. “We are grateful for your support during these difficult days/weeks/months. I appreciate your patience as we certainly wanted to have a ‘normal’ celebration for our seniors. We love our students and this community and wish nothing more than to serve you in the most caring and appropriate way. We are just faced with a situation that is out of our control.”
High school principal John Courtney will be communicating with the senior class to provide detailed information regarding the ceremony.
“Again, we are indeed saddened for our seniors and their families,” Webb said. “We thank you again for helping us support and honor them during the senior parade, scholarship night, mission accomplished, and now, for a hybrid graduation ceremony. Please feel free to direct questions to myself or Mr. Courtney, as we will gladly respond in a timely fashion. God bless each of you and your families.”
