There are a number of events that usher in the sights and tastes of the holidays in East Texas: the Lufkin Panthers starting the high school football playoffs, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit lighting up the night sky and the tasty waffles whipped up by Rotarians at the Rotary Club Waffle Bake.
But do you hear the bells ringing? The sounds of the season belong to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers.
The Salvation Army kicks off its 2020 Red Kettle fundraising season this month as Capts. Cavon and Jenifer Phillips called for volunteers and donations to beat a $145,000 goal.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers will be manning posts around town collecting donations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the final day of the campaign on Christmas Eve.
There are many individuals and families in Angelina County who are struggling, and the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified their problems. As Dr. Sid Roberts pointed out in his column last week, Lufkin’s Salvation Army fed, on average, 100 people a day before COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, however, they are feeding 350-400 people a day — and at one point it was up to 600 a day. In addition, they have seen an exponential increase in rental assistance requests.
Thousands of Angelina County residents lost their jobs in the coronavirus recession. While the unemployment rate is slowly declining, those statistics are almost double what they were at this time last year.
What that really means is roughly 2,500 of our neighbors are out of work. Others have taken pay cuts to keep their jobs. On top of that, the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits has expired. And for some of our friends and neighbors, the news is getting even worse: Their positions are going away forever.
The Salvation Army’s rent programs, utility programs and clothing programs are depending on the Red Kettles to help fill those families’ needs.
Over the years, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable campaigns in the nation providing coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round. At Christmas time, donations to those famous Red Kettles provide holiday meals for homeless and needy families as well as help individuals and families financially with toys, food and other assistance.
There are now more ways than ever donate to feed the hungry and shelter the homeless with a donation to the campaign: Credit and debit card donations can be made at onlineredkettle.org (select Lufkin as the location when donating), while the Red Kettle Challenge offers a new, online twist to the traditional Red Kettles.
“You will still see friendly bell-ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” Capt. Cavon Phillips said. “However, we are issuing the Red Kettle Challenge in our community to step up the efforts to help families who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet. This year has been difficult for many in our community. You can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long. We need individuals, companies, schools and churches to accept the challenge of having their own online Red Kettles.”
To register for the Red Kettle Challenge, go to salvationarmytexas.org/Lufkin/, select “Take The Challenge,” then register your individual or team kettle, set a goal and get to work promoting it to your co-workers, family and friends.
“With ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, the Red Kettle Challenge provides a way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army and the many we help, without having to leave the house,” he said. “Challenge your friends, family and coworkers to support your online kettle and help Rescue Christmas right here in Lufkin.”
It’s also easier than ever to purchase Christmas gifts for families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree’s online Walmart Registry for Good. For more information, visit salvationarmytexas.org/lufkin/.
The spirit of giving often takes on a life of its own once those bells start ringing. Multiple studies attest to the benefits of giving — not just for the recipients, but for the health and happiness of the givers and for the strength of their communities. Researchers suggest that one reason giving may improve health and longevity is that it helps decrease stress. (And really, who couldn’t use some help with that)?
But most importantly, giving is contagious. When we give, we don’t just help the recipient of our gift — we also create a ripple effect of generosity throughout our community. By “answering the bell,” we’ll be giving a gift that will not only bring joy to our neighbors in need, but to ourselves as well.
