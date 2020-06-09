Two Angelina County entities will benefit from federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Transportation is considered an essential service, which means the Brazos Transit District and the Angelina County Airport remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The funding from the CARES Act will go a long way toward offsetting additional expenses or lost revenue due to the pandemic.
Jo Penn, BTD’s director of marketing and development, said much of the public around the world depends on public transit for access to medical appointments, groceries, essential errands and jobs.
“As communities begin to open up, we are starting to see ridership slowly increase,” she said. “BTD will continue to monitor COVID-19 and follow the guidelines set by local government and health departments to make sure our employees, customers and communities are safeguarded against the spread of the coronavirus.’’
The Brazos Transit District will get $4.5 million in funding, determined through a formula set by the Texas Administrative Code 31.36.
Penn said that money will go toward covering the operating costs in East Texas this year and preserve the district’s yearly Section 5311 funds from TxDOT for the future. Those expenses include fuel, supplies, personal protective equipment for drivers and staff, disinfectant products and more.
Safety is, and always has been, BTD’s No. 1 priority, Penn said.
“BTD is asking that everyone please follow the guidelines set by local government officials and health departments to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “BTD has placed signage on all buses and terminals to provide information and preventable steps against COVID-19. We have also implemented social distancing on all buses by placing signage on seats, encouraging riders to skip a seat and put distance between themselves and others.”
The Angelina County Airport is getting $69,000 in federal funding.
Airport Manager Gary Letney said the airport lost revenue because of the pandemic, but also was able to reduce regular operating expenses.
He believes they are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel as revenue climbs. “It’s actually come back where, I think that if the trend continues, we might be back to normal in a couple months.’’
Letney said the funding is open for any Federal Aviation Administration-approved expense for a federally obligated airport.
