Anderson Elementary School was able to host its obstacle course, its first big event even, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
P.E. teacher Aby Goff said this event was a staple at the school for about five years, and in the past it had been used as a fundraiser for different causes.
But this year, they wanted to focus on the kids.
“This year we focused on these kids being awesome during all this craziness,” Goff said.
“This is the first fun event they’ve had all year. We called it the Run for Excellence, but if I had to call it something else, I’d call it them being resilient, wearing masks.
“We’ve taken a lot away from them, and they’ve been cool with everything because I think they want to be at school, even with our restrictions and protocols. They’ve just been amazing.”
They also wanted to award the students for reaching benchmarks and achievements on improvement through the year despite the amount of school missed due to the pandemic and different weather-related events.
The third- through fifth-graders powered through the course full of hurdles and slides and colorful activities. Goff said there was a countdown to the event and a palpable excitement in the air as they began.
Eight-year-old Mryiah Shelvin and 9-year-old Jaylon Strange in Sheila Whitaker’s third-grade class said they loved the obstacle course.
“I like when we got to balance on the thing and go through the parachutes,” Mryiah said. “It looked fun, and it was fun. I had to stop some because I got dizzy.”
“My favorite was when we had to jump over the hay bales and the things over there,” Jaylon said.
Mryiah said the obstacle course helps you get stronger and faster, and Jaylon said the course is good for your muscles.
The course helps many students achieve things they never thought they could do, Goff said.
“Everything is different here, and some of these kids have never done anything like this,” Goff said.
“We had some higher level things, so in the last week or two we practiced those things,” she said. “There are some kids that are scared of those obstacles, but as the word says, they overcome it, they feel proud of themselves.”
In years past, community members would come out and help run the course, but this year, Goff had to rely on her fifth-graders to keep everything in check.
“They felt really proud they were in charge of kids,” Goff said. “And I laugh because they say sometimes, ‘These kids don’t listen!’ And I say, ‘Now you know how I feel!’”
Fifth-grader Damien Wright, 11, said it was fun getting to go through the obstacle course and then help lead the other kids through it.
“It was fun to help them,” Damien said. “It was funny how they was whacking them (with pool noodles) while they were going through it.”
Damien said it felt like he was a teacher when he was helping the other students, and he said the obstacle course is a good workout for everyone that teaches kids skills.
“My favorite part was probably the swings,” Damien said. “It was kind of scary at first, but when I did it a lot, it was fun. I had fun running through them and dodging them.”
Fifth-grader Jayden Gonzalez, 10, said the obstacle course is great for getting kids’ energy out.
“My favorite part was getting the third- and fourth-graders around the course,” Jayden said. “It was fun to teach them something.”
