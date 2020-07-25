The city of Lufkin awarded 62 grants to local businesses and nonprofits negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last few months with plans to approve more grants.
The Lufkin City Council instituted the “We Love Lufkin” grant program in early July to connect Lufkin-based businesses and organizations with funding based on their employee base. Broken into three categories based on the number of employees, each organization applied, and as long as the applications were done correctly, they were approved on a first-come first-serve basis, interim city manager Bruce Green said.
There are plans to look at more organizations as the city qualifies for additional funding. Green believes they city will be given approximately $500,000 for this program.
The amount distributed in this first set was $377,500. Minorities, specifically, were given $122,500 — or 32% — of the money distributed, Green said.
Grant funds were available to businesses and nonprofits who fit in the following criteria:
They employ 50 people or less.
They are located within the city of Lufkin with a Lufkin mailing address.
They are registered to do business in Texas.
They have been operational since Sept. 1, 2019.
They are able to demonstrate a 20% reduction in business as a result of the pandemic.
They are self-employed individuals, independent contractors, sole proprietors and/or are nonprofits serving the business community.
If they applied as minority-owned, they verified that: 51% of the business is owned by a minority or group of minorities that are U.S. citizens, that the business is registered in the state of Texas, and it is owned, managed and operated on a daily basis by a minority owner or group of minority owners.
There were four levels the businesses could fit into. Level one businesses employ fewer than five people and are eligible for a $5,000 grant. Level two businesses employ six to 20 people and are eligible for a $7,500 grant. Level three businesses employ 21-40 people and are eligible for a $10,000 grant. Level four businesses employ 41-50 people and are eligible for a $15,000 grant.
Those who were given $5,000 were: Platinum Bev- Tech, Holiday Travel agency, The Grand on First, Gold N Visons, Texas Size Selfie, Selene Brannin, The George H. Henderson Expo Center, Generations Hair Studio LLC, Pineywoods Printing, Humane Society of Angelina County, JD’s Center of Hope Inc., Deez Wingz LLC, Junior Achievement of Angelina County, Angelina County Fair Foundation, Blonde Ambition Boutique, Regal Event Venue, Jacks Records and Tapes, A&A Lufkin Enterprises Inc., Toonz Cutz, Besos Boutique, Office Furniture Warehouse, Billy Lee’s Locksmith Service Inc., Clear View, Junk’n Treasures, LA Abeja Inc., The East Texas Peddler, S. Mitchell Insurance, Haute as Ice LLC, East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, Angelina Beautiful/Clean, Lufkin Music World, East Texas Polygraph Services, Sno Bros, A Stitch in Time, Black Spot Tattoo Company LLC, Bravo Sport Cut Salon, Eastex Bilingual Services Inc, USA Transmissions, Angelina Tax Express, Rubie & Jane, Luna Counseling Services, and Becker Art Studio.
Those who were given $7,500 were: Beard Fine Jewelers, The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Connections Counseling & Psychiatry, Manhattan Fine Dining, Shipley Donuts, R.J.C.P. DBA Jim Ann’s, Professional Alarms Inc, MSGPR, Sound Techs, Air Cooled Engine Co., Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, Gibraltar Construction Inc., Standpipe Coffee House, Luckett’s Hole in One Cafe, and Tomé Catering.
Those who were given $10,000 were: Angelina Pediatrics, Children’s Clinic of Lufkin, Safari Kidz Academy, D&L Rudd Enterprises Inc., and Tulane Kid’s Academy.
There were no businesses listed that were given $15,000.
