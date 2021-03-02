Area schools say COVID-19 restrictions will stay in place until further guidance after Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced he would be lifting the statewide mask mandate.
Lufkin ISD has not seen the governor's executive order, which goes into effect March 10, or any associated documents because they have not been released, a social media release from Superintendent Lynn Torres said. As such, the district will continue to operate under COVID guidelines until more information can be obtained.
"This will be a fluid situation over the next several days as we get guidance from our local county, the UIL and the Texas Education Agency," the release states. "There are also unanswered questions about what this means for quarantine guidelines and close contact for exposures. We will continue to operate under all current guidelines until next Wednesday, and we will release new information as soon as we have it."
Hudson ISD's Superintendent Donny Webb said there has been no guidance from the TEA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or UIL, so it is too early to provide any definitive remarks or decisions.
"This situation will remain fluid over the next few days, as we determine the most appropriate action to take," an email to staff and parents states. "In the meantime, we will continue to operate under the current requirements. We will continue to strive for transparency with open and efficient communication. Thank you for your continued patience as we press forward."
Huntington Superintendent David Flowers said on Facebook he wishes to wait until TEA guidance is released before decisions are made.
"We will continue with our current protocols (including masks) until I have time to fully grasp all the changes," Flowers said. "I want to see if there are changes to close contact, quarantine, etc."
Central ISD Superintendent Justin Risner said the district will continue monitoring TEA, UIL and other agencies for guidance to ensure the safety of students and staff.
"As we receive more information on how these new regulations effect close contact and required quarantine for exposure, we will keep you updated and release our plan before we return from spring break," Risner said in a Facebook release. "Have a good evening and please stay safe."
The executive order will lift the mask mandate and open businesses to 100% capacity. Around 5.7 million vaccines that have been administrated to Texans as a deciding factor, a release from Abbott's office states.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100%. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed. Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."
Texas has a surplus of personal protective equipment and can perform more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day, Abbott said.
This executive order rescinds most of Abbott's earlier executive orders related to COVID-19, but businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.
If COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas are above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, a county judge in that region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies. However, county judges may not impose jail time for not following COVID-19 orders nor may any penalties be imposed for failing to wear a face mask. If restrictions are imposed at a county level, those restrictions may not include reducing capacity to less than 50% for any type of entity.
