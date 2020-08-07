Honestly, at this point I’m kinda sorta wishing I’d had my high school math and science teachers sign one of those fancy non-disclosure agreements all those years ago. I sure wouldn’t want the public to see my feeble grades on those transcripts.
My brain just isn’t wired for those subjects. Never has been. I passed geometry my junior year, but only because I sat next to the lovely Pam Tipton, who shared her brilliance out of pity for her classmate.
I took Biology I and II in high school. I passed, mostly because I caught animals for Mrs. Briggs to keep in her aquariums (including a six-foot-long black snake responsible for nearly getting me expelled before Mrs. Briggs intervened). I liked the animal parts of the classes. The people parts? Not so much. People were boring. Animals were cool.
Took physics in high school, too, and by the end of the semester, I could spell it.
I lasted two weeks in a college-level biology course. I thought the professor dude was speaking in a foreign language, I was so lost, and when I approached him for guidance, he realized I was in his class by mistake. His was a pre-med course requiring several pre-reqs, but I’d somehow been allowed to enroll in the course anyway. Simple mistake. No biggie. I withdrew and found a different class more suited to my level. (I made an “A” in Coloring Inside the Lines 101.)
But those two weeks in his course, along with my exposure to other math and science classes, surely made me an expert in all things medical, right? So when I say from my own experience with the virus that the cure for COVID-19 is orange Powerade, over-the-counter pain reliever and beer, everyone should dismiss immediately anything those so-called medical professionals are sharing. (Beer? Hey, if you’ve got a cut, you put alcohol on the outside to kill the germs. If the germs are inside? Duh. Science.)
I can’t believe I’m not the head of the CDC yet.
Actually, if anyone hears me trying to override an actual medical expert on anything, he or she should stuff a dirty mask in my mouth.
My only “expertise” in medical stuff comes from doing stupid stuff requiring medical stuff. The people I consulted for medical issues in my early years consisted of my dad and my coaches, whose go-to guidance was “Rub some dirt on it.” While in the Marine Corps, I received medical advice from Navy Corpsmen: “Take ibuprofen and drink more water. Do that, and your head will grow back to normal.”
I’m still convinced the military docs who reconstructed my shattered kneecap used some cheap form of superglue.
All my time spent around medics has taught me I don’t know jack about the medical field. I’m fortunate enough to have married a nurse, and I actually listen to her (most of the time) when she dispenses her cures for whatever’s ailing me. The lady knows her stuff. Anything she doesn’t know, she researches.
When she doesn’t find all the information she needs?
She admits she doesn’t know.
What a strange concept, especially nowadays. When experts who have dedicated their entire lives to studying epidemiology admit they don’t have all the answers to the novel (meaning “new”) coronavirus, I take it as a glaring sign I sure don’t have any explanations, either. Everything about this disease has confounded medical professionals from worldwide and national organizations all the way down to the hospital levels. COVID-19 is a true shape-shifter, and one nobody can seem to pin down for hard answers. What works for one person may not work for another. There may exist similarities in our overall human physiology, but we’re not exact clones.
The only concrete advice we have is how to limit the spread — and very little on how to completely cure (or even prevent) it.
Such a mystery doesn’t seem to stop the self-appointed “experts” from dispensing advice or pushing unsubstantiated “cures.” I’ve got people swearing masks don’t work, others claiming everything from gargling bleach to blow-drying one’s throat as remedies.
And I just love getting copied-and-pasted advice from an acquaintance’s cousin’s brother’s neighbor’s uncle who tells me the virus isn’t any worse than the common flu.
I bet the dude didn’t even take Mrs. Briggs for biology.
While we’re all still trying to wade our way through anything-but-normal times, we’re going to need the kind of patience perfectly designed to drive us all bat-poop crazy. We want results (and a surefire vaccine) right stinkin’ now, but the best they’re able to offer when it comes to available treatments is “promising.”
“Promising” ain’t a guarantee. When my wife asks me if I mind taking out the trash and I answer, “It’s promising,” the trash will probably still be there next week.
When worldwide health professionals don’t have all the solutions yet, what can we expect from someone like me — a guy with zero medical experience or knowledge?
Nothing useful, that’s for sure.
I hope you’ll excuse me if I refrain from advising anyone medically. I certainly hope whatever guidance you receive comes from someone way smarter than I am.
Otherwise, if you happen to get sick, just take some aspirin and rub some dirt on it.
