The sons of Maria Hernandez, the first person in Angelina County to die after testing positive for COVID-19, filed a lawsuit against Pilgrim’s Pride alleging it exposed their mother to the virus.
Jose Manuel and Oscar Requena, Hernandez’s two sons, filed the lawsuit on June 9 at the Angelina County District Court. They’re seeking $1 million in damages.
“While American citizens and businesses across the country were taking extraordinary steps to limit the spread and impact of COVID-19, Pilgrim’s sent an employee who had worked for the company for over 30 years into the heart of an outbreak at its Lufkin, Texas, processing plant,” the lawsuit reads.
“The fact that Maria Hernandez, then 63 years old, was at higher risk of succumbing to the effects of COVID-19 did not stop Pilgrim’s from sending her to a known hot spot for the virus.”
The hotspot they’re referencing is the shipping and labeling department. It's in a freezer, kept at 28 degrees, where workers are equipped with winter gear.
It is located toward the back middle section of the facility, easily visible from Frank Avenue where 18-wheelers dock, according to Goddess Freeman, a union steward at the Lufkin Pilgrim’s plant.
The Lufkin Daily News reached out to the company for comment on Friday afternoon. The company has not responded at this time. The newspaper also reached out to Oscar Requena, but he didn't respond.
“On April 23, 2020, Pilgrim’s management shifted workers from other departments to the Shipping and Labeling department to fill in for workers who were absent due to a COVID-19 outbreak,” the lawsuit reads.
“Among those workers was Maria Hernandez, who became infected. On May 8, 2020, her 64th birthday, Ms. Hernandez became the first Lufkin resident to die of complications related to COVID-19.”
Hernandez was found cold and not breathing on the floor of her Lufkin home two days after testing positive.
The lawsuit says COVID-19 impacts older individuals at a higher rate than others. One study the lawsuit cites estimated the virus impacts people aged 60 to 69 years old at three times higher than the overall population.
The lawsuit said that while other employers shut down their facilities when they began to experience outbreaks, Pilgrim’s hasn’t closed for additional cleaning since Hernandez’s death.
The lawsuit alleges Pilgrim’s was aware of positive cases as early as April 21, when employees began missing work in the shipping and labeling department.
“Management responded by shifting workers from other departments into that area, where several employees had already fallen sick,” the lawsuit read.
“Pilgrim’s failed to take adequate precautions to protect these incoming workers and failed to account for risk factors such as age when assigning workers.”
The lawsuit said the company understated the number of infections and refused to allow employees to take personal days, threatening repercussions if employees didn’t report for work.
“The company maintained it was 'taking strict precautions at all of (its) facilities to protect the health and safety of (its) team members and would do 'all we can' to keep the virus out of its facilities,” the lawsuit reads. “The events leading up to Ms. Hernandez’s death tell a different story.”
The Requena brothers are requesting a jury trial.
