The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported five new fatalities from COVID-19 and an estimated 1,026 active cases in Angelina County.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 100 new positive and probable cases Wednesday.
The state has reported 135 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council dropped the case fatality rate in Angelina County to 2.7% after adding probable cases to the total case count.
The health district reported 64 new positive cases and 36 new probable cases. Year-to-date there have been 3,351 positive and 1,835 probable cases. They list 5,186 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Other than fatalities, state data is usually delayed compared to local data.
The state reported 3,248 positive cases and an estimated 3,826 recoveries as of Wednesday. On Dec. 11 they began reporting probable cases; they reported 1,739 of them Wednesday.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows the number hospitalizations beginning to drop again from a small peak in early December.
That same data shows the COVID hospital census is at 23.65% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals. There were 203 patients in total between the two hospitals. Of those, 35 were COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 13 were in the intensive care unit on Wednesday.
Their data shows seven new hospitalizations Tuesday and five new patients on Wednesday.
Statewide, there have been 1,451,256 confirmed cases, 185,202 probable cases, 25,900 fatalities and 1,311,851 estimated recoveries. They estimate 283,588 active cases, with 19,185 new positive cases, 3,405 new probable cases and 294 new fatalities on Wednesday.
The website says their fatality data is incomplete and that daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed for those days.
New school data from a report ending on Dec. 20 shows fewer total cases within each district. The Lufkin Daily News requested an explanation for the discrepancies but have not yet received a response.
The school data shows:
■ Lufkin ISD data showing no new student and no new staff cases in that time frame. They list 54 total student cases but have listed 146 total student cases in the past, and they list 19 total staff cases but have listed 83 total staff cases in the past. They reported one case coming from on campus but have previously listed five infections coming from on campus. They list 19 cases coming from off campus but have listed 82 coming from off campus in the past. And they list 53 coming from an unknown origin but have previously listed 142 from an unknown origin.
■ Diboll ISD data shows no new student cases but one new staff case in that time frame. They list 35 total student cases but have listed 47 in the past. And they list five total staff cases but have listed 19 in the past. They say three infections came from on campus. They also say 14 came from off campus but in the past they’ve reported 21 from off campus. They list 23 coming from an unknown origin but have previously listed 42 from an unknown origin.
■ Hudson ISD data shows no new student cases but one new staff case in that time frame. They list 28 total student cases but have listed as many as 46 student cases in the past. They list five total staff cases but have listed 17 in the past, with no infections coming from on campus. They have listed 51 cases coming from off campus but now list 26, and they have listed 12 cases coming from an unknown origin but now list seven.
■ Huntington ISD data shows no new student or staff cases in that time frame. They list six total student cases but have listed seven total student cases in the past. They list two total staff cases but have listed 13 total staff cases in the past. They say no infections came from on campus. They also say six came from off campus but previously have said as many as 19 came from off campus. They report two from an unknown origin.
■ Zavalla ISD data shows no new student or staff cases in that time frame. They also list no student cases. They list one staff case but have previously reported three. They say one case came from on campus.
■ Central ISD data shows no new student or staff cases and lists no total cases for either. However, in the past they’ve reported 10 total staff cases with no indication as to where they came from.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy data shows no new student cases and no new staff cases. They list no student cases but have listed one in the past, and now list three total staff cases but have listed seven staff cases in the past. They don’t include any analysis as to where the cases came from.
