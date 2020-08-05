NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches County jail has been battling an outbreak of the coronavirus that has infected more than 100 inmates, sidelined more than a dozen staff members and prompted Sheriff Jason Bridges to request additional medical personnel from the state.
Bridges said in a video Wednesday that 102 of the 247 inmates at the county jail have tested positive for the virus. Additionally, 15 staff members are out sick with coronavirus.
"We've taken a hard blow on this thing. It's had a ripple effect," he said.
No inmates have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Bridges said. He did not say if any jailers or other staff had been hospitalized.
The 117 infections related to the jail represent nearly a third of the 392 total active cases listed Wednesday, when county officials confirmed another 16. None of the new cases were related to the jail. Active cases are considered to be those in which a patient is contagious after catching the virus.
Bridges has pinpointed the jail outbreak to mid-July when two inmates infected with coronavirus were arrested and jailed. Jail staff were unaware the two men had the virus until receiving calls from the inmates’ families, Bridges has said.
To help control the outbreak, two nurses and two medical technicians were sent by the state at Bridges's request. He expects the state-employed medical personnel to be here for several weeks. Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital officials have also said they are receiving aid from state-employed nurses.
The sheriff commended efforts of the jail's medical staff — an on-call doctor, three nurses and a medical technician — in addition to those sent in by the state.
"They're working long hours, and they have a lot to do right now," Bridges said.
He asked anyone concerned about an inmate to avoid directly calling medical staff and instead direct questions to himself or Chief Deputy Jay Smith.
"Let's let them work," he said of the medical staff.
The jail has been housing inmates with the virus in separate areas from those who test negative and following public health guidelines, Bridges said.
Bridges credited a new policy that requires employees to wear a face shields in addition to a mask with reducing infections. After the initial 15 staff members caught the virus, no others have been infected, he said.
"We're just going to have to ride this thing out," he said. "That's what we've been doing."
Nacogdoches County’s cumulative case total — everyone who has tested positive since the virus was first identified here in March — reached 1,058 Wednesday as county officials added 16 new cases. Thirty-two patients have died, and an estimated 634 have recovered. The mortality rate for Nacogdoches County residents with a confirmed case of the virus stood at 3.02% Wednesday.
Of the newest cases, 11 are people younger than 40, and one patient lives in a household where the virus had been confirmed previously.
Wednesday’s 16 confirmed cases come after a total of 20 were reported Monday and Tuesday.
Free drive-thru testing for anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms will be available Thursday through Saturday at the county expo center. Tests will only be available to people who make an appointment at texas.curativeinc.com.
The local COVID-19 Call Center remains open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday at 468-4787.
