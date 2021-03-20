In just over a year since the Angelina County & Cities Health District COVID-19 call center was established, it seems to health district employees as if the world has come full circle.
While call center workers once fielded thousands of calls from local citizens with questions regarding COVID-19 only, they now field thousands of calls about the vaccines in addition to the virus.
The last year has stood out in a generation by the fear and heartbreak it caused, but also the compassion and growth it encouraged as communities fought to stand up in the face of a world-altering pandemic.
It has been 373 days since COVID-19 was first brought up by local leaders.
It has been 368 days since the first potential case was reported by a child care facility and the call center was opened.
March 26 will mark one year from the day the health district confirmed Angelina County’s first coronavirus case.
May 8 will mark one year from the county’s first COVID-19-related death, 64-year-old Maria Hernandez.
“There was no feeling of control,” health district administrator Sharon Shaw said. “I can’t say it went like I hoped because we didn’t know.”
It took the health district and partners only six days to set up the coronavirus call center from the moment the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic, she said. The employees and volunteers took on the complaints, concerns and even anger of a community looking for answers.
Shaw hoped for safety and she hoped for caution; she was thrilled to say the very least that her staff remained safe and didn’t contribute to spread throughout the facility. Meanwhile, in the rest of the community, Shaw worked day-by-day through the mess, she said.
“It was do the best job with each day as it came,” Shaw said. “There was no precedent set, there was no pathway, there was no instruction book. Every public health entity, every city, every county did things differently because there was no playbook, no prior history, nothing to look back and, ‘Oh, this is what you do.’”
What she had was a 10-year-old kit she set up during the Bird Flu that helped with the basics, and from there she had to build bridges to open communications with different entities and follow, to the best of her ability, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, she said.
Though the year was rough and fraught with tension, Shaw has no regrets about how the health district spoke to the public and what information was relayed. She knows the information she released was based in facts and science, she said.
“I think we did what we needed to do,” she said. “We fell in suit with a majority of other health entities across the nation. When (discussing) the volume of cases, if you’re talking a dozen, you can give more information. When you’re talking thousands, it’s harder to break down certain information.”
Case information came in through fax machines, often without identifying information, such as race, and complicated the ease of giving all the information people were requesting. Her priority was ensuring the health district didn’t count the same cases more than once and protecting the rights of individuals to keep certain health information private, she said.
Down the hallway, three people manned six of the phones available to the call center during the lunch hour. Typically, the room is filled with voices, as each machine is manned.
Theresa Sant and Brandi Hamilton are members of the public health preparedness department and typically manage the phones and COVID-19 case counts among other duties.
Tremayne Mitchell, an epidemiologist from Atlanta, Georgia, who was placed in Lufkin by the state and CDC to help manage the local response to the pandemic, worked with the women as each phone rang nonstop.
The list of missed calls and messages grows constantly while the group answers one call after another for eight hours a day.
“It’s just going in a circle … it’s just coming full circle,” she said. “People are getting vaccines, but with no masks and stuff, people are calling in more to get tested again. It’s just kind of like going all over again.”
They also deal a lot with community members seeking a certain vaccine over another, but the county currently just has the Moderna vaccine, Sant said. People’s fears have eased, and they’re now dealing with an influx of people ready to receive the vaccine or who need assurance of the vaccine’s efficacy.
“There is some hesitancy,” Mitchell said. “People really just want to know about it.”
Many are concerned about how quickly the vaccines were created and approved, he said. But it’s just a matter of explaining how each vaccine went through the process it must to be considered safe.
Another misconception is people believing the vaccine will prevent them from getting COVID-19. While the vaccines have had success in preventing illness, the only promise is each vaccine will help lessen the impacts of COVID-19 and prevent death, Sant said.
But overall, while last year most callers were scared and in some cases distraught, they’re now more inquisitive and looking for assistance, she said.
A big change for the call center workers is they know better, now, how to help those who call upset. They’ve learned how to use correct, scientifically backed information to ease concerns and move someone in the right direction, Sant said.
