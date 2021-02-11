One-hundred thirty new people are considered positive for or a probable case of COVID-19, Angelina County & Cities Health District data showed Tuesday; state data showed five new COVID-19 related fatalities since Feb. 4.
To-date, Texas Department of State Health Services and local data report 4,506 positive infections — up 39 from the Feb. 4 update, 3,150 probable infections — up 91 from Feb. 4, and 234 fatalities in total.
State data estimates 908 active cases and 6,514 recoveries.
The rate of infection seems to have slowed since a peak between December and January, based on infrequent reports from the health district that show fewer cases.
The rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in general isolation has slowed in that time to where it was before the county’s first peak in July, data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council shows.
However, the rate of hospitalizations in the intensive care units grew in late January and has remained steady since.
SETRAC data showed 31 people in local hospital ICUs with the coronavirus and 15 in general isolation. The seven-day average for hospitalizations is 3 new people per day, according to SETRAC.
The total hospital COVID-19 census was 21.4% with 215 total people hospitalized.
The hospital coronavirus census for Trauma Service Area H was 20.51% Wednesday, down from 25.35% on Tuesday. The largest numbers of hospitalizations came from Angelina County, according to SETRAC.
The New York Times data said the risk of getting COVID-19 in Angelina County was extremely high based on available coronavirus data.
Statewide, there have been 2,187,850 confirmed cases, 329,603 probable cases, 291,240 active cases and 39,386 total fatalities, according to DSHS data.
On Wednesday, the state reported 9,936 new confirmed cases, 2,332 new probable cases and 385 new fatalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.