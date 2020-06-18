The IC2 Institute at the University of Texas in Austin is looking for community responses for a post-COVID-19 study they’re conducting on 83 communities in Texas and Louisiana, including Lufkin, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Ivanhoe and Grapeland here in Deep East Texas.
Their institute hopes to garner information from small and remote communities and take those recommendations to create an action plan that will enhance community economic efforts in response to the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy and quality of life in the area.
They plan to engage communities through three projects: the Home to Texas program, the Sustainable Development in West Texas research project and the Regional Economic Recovery project to encourage small communities to rethink economic development in their communities.
Melissa Rivers is conducting the study specifically in Lufkin. She has begun reaching out through social media and to those leading the city government, specifically she has spoken to the mayor in detail and has reached out to others.
Her goal is to connect with the community that lives and works in Lufkin to see what they believe the city needs to improve the quality of life, especially after the COVID-19 crisis. She said that while she was focusing on Lufkin residents, she understood just how many people spent much of their time in the city and wanted to hear from them. as well.
The survey can be done within a matter of 10-15 minutes, Rivers said.
In the fall, the university will have compiled the information garnered from the communities involved and put it together to create a need-based program that gives communities solutions based on identified trends.
“The community leaders will direct where the resources can be put for the different issues,” said Debra Dzwonczyk, a representative for the projectt. “COVID is obviously a huge concern so dealing with that and recovering from that (is a goal).
“And what we hope to do is not to just give back to the community leaders the information they’ve given our researchers, but find some new information or new insights based on trends we’re seeing from talking directly to those in the communities.”
Rivers will be speaking with community leaders and will be there to speak directly with those who live in the community. The survey is completed anonymously and can be done here. It is available in English or Spanish, and Rivers is fluent in Spanish, so she can also speak to those who need her to in the community.
