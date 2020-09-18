The Lufkin Panthers are looking to do some early season reshuffling after the Nacogdoches Dragons were forced to cancel their first two games of the season due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.
Nacogdoches announced its season opener against Greenville would be canceled on Friday. Shortly after, it was announced the Dragons' game in Lufkin, which was scheduled for Oct. 2, also would be canceled.
Lufkin head coach Todd Quick confirmed the cancellation early Friday afternoon.
Quick was already busy attempting to find a replacement for the Oct. 2 game.
In addition to those cancellations, Nacogdoches' scrimmage against Tyler Legacy, which was rescheduled for Friday due to possible storms, also was canceled.
Tyler Legacy, the former Tyler Lee, is holding an intrasquad scrimmage as a replacement.
The Panthers are still scheduled to face Tyler Legacy in the season opener at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Rose Stadium.
