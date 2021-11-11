Of the more than 62,000 Texas children between the ages of 5 and 11 who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 43 are from Angelina County, Texas Department of Health and Human Services data shows.
Children in Angelina County began receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Angelina County & Cities Health District on Monday.
The health district has run into some hesitancy with parents, but not the children, pediatrician Dr. Cristina Graves said. She believes the kids have been watching the last year, they saw their grandparents, aunts, uncles or friends' parents struggle with the pandemic, and they don’t want to.
“Most of the kids come in and they want it,” she said.
Throughout 2020 and a large chunk of 2021, the coronavirus mostly did not impact children as it did the elderly or immunocompromised adults. The delta variant, however, has strongly affected children, Graves said.
“Kids were sicker,” she said. “We had more children that were needing hospitalization, more children sent to Houston. We didn’t see that with the first spikes, and definitely in this last one, we did.”
It even led to the death of at least one county child, she said. She thinks there could have been more.
The latest variant affected children similarly to how the flu does, and the big concern is how the two may play into each other, Graves said.
“A lot of the kids who got very sick had the coronavirus and something else, like RSV (respiratory syncytial virus),” she said.
Unlike the mass vaccination clinics adults utilized, the health district has an area where children can receive the vaccine with more privacy, said Sarah Adams, public health and infectious disease director. This helps the child feel more comfortable and protected and prevents children who are nervous or react in fear from causing other children to fear the vaccine.
“You don’t want one child to see another kicking and screaming because all that does is instill fear,” she said. “Taking them into a private room to get vaccinated allows us to have a calmer setting, talk to the child and explain to them what is going to happen rather than just coming at them.”
Graves works hard to assure parents the vaccine is safe, as well. It was approved by the FDA and has undergone all the necessary testing.
“It's not new technology, it’s just a new virus,” she said.
She understands their fears, though, she said. And she tries to relate to them herself as a mother of four children, three under 18 and one who is 19.
“It’s important (readers) understand we’re comfortable enough to do it for our own kiddos,” she said.
The difference in the vaccine is that the doses for children are smaller than those for adults, she said. The vaccine dose for 5-11 year olds is 10 micrograms while the adult vaccine dose is 30 micrograms, she said. So the vaccine for children is one third of the adult dose.
The children’s doses also have smaller needles than the adult vaccines and use a different “buffer” — which keeps the vaccine stable in refrigerated temperatures for longer, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“We just had to educate our nursing team so they would have the information they needed to explain to the parents what they were getting, the dosing and all that, and when they needed to return for the second dose,” Adams said.
More serious side effects haven’t really been seen in children in this age group, but Graves lets parents know what they could expect. Some children in the older age group did suffer from heart problems, she said. But the risk of those heart problems is higher with children infected with the coronavirus than it is for vaccinated children, she said.
The blood-clotting seen in older women who were vaccinated has really only been seen in middle-aged women, and that has to do with the women’s hormones, she said.
Adams thinks it is vital for parents to know a lot about the vaccines, what the side effects may be, what goes into them and what it means for their children, she said.
“We have had a good response so far," she said. "We’re just looking for our numbers to increase — which they have been, daily, since we just started on Monday and today is Wednesday."
People interested in having their children vaccinated can visit the clinic.
The health district is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Fridays. It will have two days when it will stay open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the coming weeks: Nov. 11 and 16.
Walk-ins are available or appointments can be made by calling (936) 630-8500.
