Due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas, Angelina is one of several counties now being forced to roll back to tighter restrictions until our numbers improve. But in order for that to happen, our citizens are simply going to have to start wearing masks.
Unfortunately, thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott’s feeble directives, nobody’s going to make them. In fact, city officials said Wednesday that because of Abbott’s orders over the past few months, city and county leaders have no way to enforce the new rollbacks either, which are intended to reduce capacity at restaurants, retailers and gyms from 75% to 50%, among other restrictions. Further conditions that weren’t addressed include altered nursing home visitation rules and shutting down bars.
Abbott screwed up any chances of rollback enforcement when he let Dallas hair salon owner Shelley Luther out of jail last spring after weakening his coronavirus safeguards, court-ordering her release and chastising authorities for following his own directives.
In other words, it’s still business as usual for any business that wants to disregard the rollbacks. Any business, that is, except bars.
TABC will continue to fine, suspend licenses and shut down any bars that are violating COVID-19 safety protocols and orders. You can take that to the bank. And they must be making a killing off nearly every bar in the state paying for a food-and-beverage permit. How sad that other businesses here will be allowed to do as they please with no fear of repercussions while bars must comply with shutting down for the third time this year or fork over an additional $725 for a new license, in addition to all the associated costs of establishing a kitchen and serving food or partnering with a food truck, just to stay in business. And that’s if they can ensure food sales are a certain percentage of their gross receipts.
Abbott is literally targeting and killing that one industry with his otherwise pointless orders.
But if exceptions can be made in the interest of public safety, and if it is truly paramount to our safety that people have food nearby while consuming alcoholic beverages, then why can’t the food-and-beverage permit fees be waived until the virus is under control, at which point those establishments could either revert back to the business model and license they were originally operating under or continue to operate as restaurants and pay for the food-and-beverage permit?
After all, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has waived vehicle title and registration through April 14, 2021, and businesses have been allowed to sell mixed drinks to go since the spring. Abbott even hinted that the latter might continue after the pandemic due to its popularity.
And why did it take our local officials so long to address the current restrictions?
With our numbers trending upward as long as they have been, they should have had an immediate response prepared. Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell was notified by letter from the Texas Department of State Health Services Tuesday that our area had exceeded the hospitalization threshold and that letter and a press release from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office were both released to the public that day. Sowell also outlined restrictions to the media on Tuesday.
The fact that our leaders had to wait another day to meet and determine what it meant for our local businesses when they had more than adequate time to do so is embarrassing.
But nothing is more embarrassing than our citizens’ refusal to wear masks. And as we stated in this space in July, there is something our city and county leaders can do about that.
Prior to his statewide mandate, Abbott had already allowed local governments to require businesses to mandate mask-wearing by customers and employees or risk being fined themselves. The problem was, his executive orders proved to be so murky that no one could figure that out.
In June, Abbott dropped a hint of sorts through his spokesman, implying there was a solution contained in one of his executive orders that local officials could take but hadn’t, although he never said what it was. So a month and a half after telling local officials they couldn’t mandate masks, Abbott eventually congratulated a Bexar County official for finally figuring out they actually could.
That’s a real problem when you have a public health crisis that has claimed the lives of 24,394 Texans to date and had infected 14,805 more people as of Wednesday: We need clear directives our local government and law enforcement officials can understand and act on, not cryptic riddles that are meant to be solved.
Which brings us to where we are today. Many law enforcement officials think his mandate has no teeth while our local government officials weren’t aware they could have added teeth to their own mask-related emergency advisory issued in June by putting the onus on the businesses. But let’s not forget, of course, that everybody lost their minds over both.
Now we’re on the brink of losing more lives and more businesses. Let’s all just mask up and get this thing behind us as quickly as possible. Can’t we all just agree on that?
