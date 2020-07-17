Is the bad news ever gonna stop?
I feel as if I’m standing in the surf during a hurricane. Everywhere I turn, another massive wave is slapping me into a full spin. The hits just keep a-comin’.
What to do? How do we turn back an entire ocean long enough to draw another breath before having another load of water jammed down our throats?
We don’t. The sea is bigger and stronger than any of us. All we can do is keep paddling until the water’s finished working us over.
I’d love for things to be different right now. I wish the coronavirus would disappear. I wish all our sports could start on time. I wish our schools could pack the classrooms — safely — with kids and teachers in August when we’re accustomed to our “back-to-school” routine. I wish no one got sick, and I sure wish no one died from any of this.
I wish we could find ways to work through our differences. Attacking one another sure seems about as pointless as slapping at a wave. The waves don’t notice, and the water just keeps coming.
I wish the bad stuff would just give us a break.
But as the saying goes (sort of), wish in one hand and spit in the other. See which one fills up the quickest.
Nobody has any answers, and even if he or she did, someone else would find something wrong with them. Our frustration boils over and rules our emotions, and we don’t always respond the way we’d normally respond if things weren’t making us so frigging mad.
Hard times, no doubt.
The only way I know to deal with any type of adversity comes from way back in my childhood. Then, when things weren’t going the way this poor kid hoped, my old man had a blunt, straightforward approach:
“This is what we’ve got. We gotta deal with it.”
It’s what we had. All the complaining in the world wasn’t going to change the situation. Believe me, I tried. If the incessant whining I did back then didn’t make a difference, it certainly wasn’t going to work later.
Dad’s words, or at least different versions of them, echoed loudly during my time in the Marine Corps. When the frustration mounted and we griped about it, some veteran of the same experiences would let us know, “This is what we’ve got. Deal with it.” Later, I’d find myself growling the same words when I grew tired of hearing the complaining.
Sounds cold-hearted, doesn’t it? Right now, we’re all begging for answers and praying for solutions, all we’re getting in return is more waves and all some idiot like me can offer is “This is what we’ve got. Deal with it.”
How, exactly, does one just “deal with it?”
Personally, I fix what I can fix, help wherever I can help and keep doing what I can do. The rest of it? I just put my head down, try my best and try to keep moving forward. I plow through waves knowing I’m making zero progress, but it feels better than standing still.
Such a bleak outlook, I know.
Fortunately for me, the old man had another saying to which I find myself holding more than ever. When “what we got” kept providing beatdown after beatdown, when we felt like we were going to drown in the waves, Dad would just tell me, “Oh, well. Better days a-comin’.”
And you know what? He was right. Those days sure took long enough to get there, but they got there nevertheless. The waves flattened and the waters calmed, and we could lift our heads and spirits again. We could see the sun again once we cleared the water from our eyes. The better days didn’t stay better forever — there are always storms and rough waters — but knowing those days awaited gave me hope in a lot of otherwise hopeless situations.
Until there’s a better answer for all of us, “Deal with it” is all I know to do.
We’re all seemingly at our limits. We’re tired of battling waves.
But this is what we’ve got.
I just know there are better days a-comin’.
