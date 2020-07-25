The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,744.
Numbers reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety will fluctuate because they represent an active count rather than a historical count. For more information on the way the TDCJ reports cases, check out this article at tinyurl.com/y40zfqe3x.
The number of active cases, including the Duncan Unit and Diboll Correctional Facility, was 1,006 as of Friday. The Lufkin Daily News calculates the active cases by subtracting the listed recovered from the total positive tests.
The health district is reporting 1,405 positive tests and 401 recoveries in Angelina County with 14 deaths.
The New York Times lists Angelina county as a hotspot in Texas with an average of 63 new cases per day based on stats from the last two weeks.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the intensive care unit, 32 in general isolation, two suspected cases in the ICU and four suspected in general isolation.
This means 58.7% of ICU beds are in use (including non-coronavirus patients) and 22.1% of general isolation beds in use.
SETRAC said there were 13 COVID cases that are ventilated and 18 adult ventilators in use; there are 21 ventilators available in the county.
The TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 268 offender recoveries, eight active employee cases, 46 employee recoveries and 16 deaths at the Duncan Unit Thursday morning. There are 62 on medical restriction and four in medical isolation.
The Diboll Correctional Facility reported three active offender cases, nine offender recoveries, one active employee case and no employee recoveries. There are 162 on medical restriction and six in medical isolation.
As of Thursday, the health district reported that Polk County has 601 positive tests with 66 recoveries and one death, and San Augustine County has 147 positive tests with 75 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County reported 821 positive tests, 486 estimated recoveries, 304 estimated active cases, 31 deaths and 4,936 tests given as of Friday.
The Department of State Health Services reported 362,826 cases with an estimated 212,216 recoveries Friday, meaning there are an estimated 152,893 active cases. They reported 4,717 deaths as well as 3,231,931 total tests taken.
The dashboard stopped reporting how many tests were antibody tests and instead added new categories called daily new fatalities and daily new cases. For Friday, there were 8,701 new cases and 196 new fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
