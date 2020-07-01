The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive tests — including those in the Rufus H. Duncan Unit Geriatric Facility prison unit in Diboll — to 832.
There are 403 active cases, including the Duncan Unit.
The health district is reporting 519 positive tests with 225 estimated recoveries and nine deaths. The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council is reporting 14 confirmed cases in general isolation. They also suspect two people to be in general isolation.
The Duncan Unit is reporting 270 offender cases and 43 employee cases, according to information from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Of the offender cases, 81 are active and 189 are recovered. Of the employee cases, 28 are active while 15 have recovered.
The Duncan Unit is reporting eight coronavirus-related deaths as of Monday. There are 205 offenders on medical restriction and 81 in medical isolation.
As of Tuesday, Nacogdoches reported an additional 10 new cases, bringing the total cases to 395, with 289 estimated recoveries and 24 deaths, leaving 82 active cases.
The health district also reported 155 positive tests in Polk County with 42 estimated recoveries and 110 positive tests with 34 recoveries and seven deaths in San Augustine County.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state was reporting 168,062 cases, 2,481 fatalities and an estimated 87,556 recoveries leaving 78,025 estimated active cases.
